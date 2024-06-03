The Chicago Cubs are being connected to another big bat ahead of the trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs offense has disappeared after a hot start to the season as the team is struggling to find answers with a recent slide. As of June 3, the Cubs are 29-31 and 7.5 games out of first place in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

The offense has been limited to say the least and with some bullpen issues, it’s not a good mix for Craig Counsell and his roster in year one. But one solution they could find is at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline later this Summer and a big bat in the National League could become available.

MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on the New York Mets situation, saying it’s still too early to sell but listed players and teams to keep an eye on. Among them was first baseman Pete Alonso, a name that has been rumored in the trade market over the past year.

With the Mets’ struggles, moving Alonso now might make the most sense. And if they do, Heyman believes the Chicago Cubs would be a perfect suitor as he writes in the NY Post:

Though he’ll score big in free agency once non-contending teams are in play, sluggers generally are less coveted than pitchers at the deadline. Does anyone remember what the Yankees gave up for Anthony Rizzo? (Alexander Vizcaino and Kevin Alcantara) Or what the Red Sox surrendered for Kyle Schwarber? (Aldo Ramirez) Or for that matter what the Tigers got for J.D. Martinez? (Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King) The one exception was Mark Teixeira, who brought Texas a haul. But Teixeira had extra control when the Braves outbid the Yankees, Red Sox and others.

The Cubs are the obvious potential suitor. One rival suggested the Astros, Mariners and Jays as possibilities (if those teams buy.) One thing to remember: Because the Mets are again in Steve Cohen luxury-tax territory, they’d only receive a fourth-round draft choice if they tagged Alonso with a qualifying offer.

As Heyman mentioned above, the Cubs will have some competition. The Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are also listed above. Seattle is leading the AL West and both Houston and Toronto find themselves on the outside looking in with disappointing seasons.

Would they pursue Alonso there with that? It may make a lot more sense for a team like Seattle to go all in and pursue Alonso, becoming the Chicago Cubs main competition in the race to land him this Summer.

Does Pete Alonso to the Chicago Cubs make sense?

The Cubs offense really needs a spark and Alonso could fill some needs with a big power bat plus the ability to play first base. Michael Busch hasn’t been awful at first base but the lack of consistency should have the Chicago Cubs thinking of an upgrade for the rest of the season.

Alonso’s power is what really stands out the most. The 29-year-old hit 53 home runs in his rookie season with the Mets and since then has had two seasons of 40-plus home runs and a season of 37 home runs. He has 13 home runs this year with 30 RBI’s while hitting .239 and slugging .473.

Chicago would likely have to give up a few prospects in the deal but it wouldn’t cost a top prospect which could be a win-win for them. It’s clear the Cubs want to keep that top prospect core in hopes that they are ready for next season while still adding talent to the big league roster through trades and free agency.

As Heyman mentioned, it’s not time to sell yet but the smoke around Alonso and the Chicago Cubs could continue to grow.

