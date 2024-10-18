How these up-and-coming Chicago Cubs prospects could have a major impact for the club this coming season.

The upcoming 2025 season is something to be optimistic about if you’re a Chicago Cubs fan. The reason being is these prospects are some names to keep an eye on to potentially break in with the club. They are C/1B Moises Ballesteros, SS/2B Matt Shaw, and 2B James Triantos.

Moisés Ballesteros

Ballesteros, who turns 21 on November 8th is the Chicago Cubs #4 prospect and for the MLB he’s ranked as the number 44/100. Currently, he is playing in the Arizona Fall League, where he has been tearing the cover off the ball. Ballesteros so far in the AFL is managing to slash a line of .423/.467/.731 in 30 plate appearances. Between Double and Triple A last season, Ballesteros in 124 games hit: .289/.354/.471, with 19hrs, 78 RBI, and 24 doubles.

With reports surfacing that the Chicago Cubs were in the market to make a trade for a catcher last season and having “the worst offensive production from the catcher position at one point in the season”, Ballesteros could be a welcome addition with his offensive upside. A pairing with Miguel Amaya who took the bulk of the catching duties last year is most likely the outcome for this coming season. That’s if Ballesteros can continue this offensive production and better perform on the defensive side which should lead to a spring training invitation.

James Triantos

The Chicago Cubs number 5 prospect and the MLBs number 55 prospect, James Triantos is set to break out with the club in 2025 according to rumors flying around the team. Other rumors have him as a trade piece to possible bring back a high-end starting pitcher or even a closer given the hitting and fielding prowess of current Chicago Cub Nico Hoerner, who has also garnered trade interest.

If Hoerner is traded this coming offseason it’s a sure thing Triantos gets a look at 2B this coming season. A well-deserved opportunity too for the 22-year-old who in 115 games at both Double and Triple A last year he slashed: .300/.346/.427/.773 with 7hrs, 52 RBI, 23 doubles, and 133 hits. It will be an interesting position battle for 2B this coming season between the longtime staple in Hoerner, who if is indeed trade could give way for the up-and-coming Triantos, we shall see on that front.

Matt Shaw

The 23-year-old Shaw, who is the Chicago Cubs top prospect and baseballs number 22 overall prospect has high expectations coming into this year. Like his counterparts Shaw also spent time in both Double and Triple A last season. In 121 games between the two levels Shaw hit: .284/.379/.488/.867 with 21hrs, 71 RBI, 4 triples, 19 doubles, and 126 hits.

As the current roster is constructed, Shaw is blocked at all the infield spots (minus 1B). With the Chicago Cubs trading for Issac Parades last season and him manning 3rd for this coming year. Dansby Swanson, who is signed until 2029 and who is also a finalist for his 3rd straight Gold Glove has the SS position firmly locked down. That just leaves 2B. If Nico Hoerner does indeed get traded, both Shaw and Triantos could be getting a lot of looks there to see who can prove to be the better everyday player.

Either way, Shaw will be most likely be a spring training invitee to see what he can bring to the table against veteran MLB pitching. If he ends up succeeding and putting up the numbers as he did in the regular season, the Chicago Cubs are going to have a good problem on their hands.

Whether we see all three of the names highlighted, or just one of them this year all, are going to be exciting to watch. If a guess was to be made as to who we’ll see this year, the best guess is most likely we’ll see all 3 names highlighted at some point or another this coming year. To make the roster on Opening Day, I would bet that Moisés Ballesteros will be there given the catching need and his high offensive upside as well as Matt Shaw being he’s the top prospect and the most polished of the three named.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE