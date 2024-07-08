Chicago Cubs take revenge on Angels, Hayden Wesneski leads 5-0 win

Hayden Wesneski was brilliant on the mound, pitching six and one-third scoreless innings in the Chicago Cubs’ 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. The California team’s batters managed just one hit and one walk against the game winning pitcher. Michael Busch was responsible for producing the runs for the North side, hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Sunday’s game was the perfect opportunity for the Cubs to get revenge after being shut out the day before. The win also gave Chicago a 2-1 series lead and their third series win since May 1.

Dansby Swanson, the Cubs’ bullpen ace, impressed his teammates with a great defensive play that helped keep the plate clean.

“It was awesome, it was great,” Wesneski said. “At this point, it’s kind of expected because he’s so good.” “That’s why he’s one of the best shortstops in the world,” first baseman Michael Busch said.

Hayden Wesneski struck out two and walked one in his winning performance and was relieved in the seventh inning with the Angels having two runners on base. That was the only time the Angels came close to scoring, but Cubs reliever Porter Hodge bailed them out, stranding runners at second and third.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a run-scoring single by Miguel Amaya and a sacrifice fly by Nico Hoerner. They tacked on another run in the fifth inning when Michael Bush doubled on a grounder. The Cubs finished with seven total hits.

Jose Soriano (4-7) took the loss for the Angels, allowing three runs and six hits in five innings with three strikeouts and one base on balls.

Hector Neris earned his 12th save after Luke Little loaded the bases in the ninth inning.

This is only the second time the Cubs have won a series since beating the White Sox in two games on June 4 and 5. The Cubs are 8-1 all-time against the American League in games played at Wrigley Field.

After the win, good news for the Cubs

Left-hander Shota Imanaga took the news of his selection to the All-Star Game in stride.

“I can tell the Chicago Cubs fans and my fans in Japan the good news,” Imanaga said through an interpreter. “When I went to the meeting, I wasn’t sure what the topic would be. The team has a lot of great players and when I heard I was selected, I was very happy.”

Imanaga had an impressive first season, going 7-2 with a 3.16 ERA. Cubs manager Craig Counsell praised Imanaga for his positive attitude on the field:

“The competition in this game is very tough and intense, and most of us have to deal with that game,” Counsell said. “But the way he competes is just a joy.” “I think we’re all a little jealous of the way he competes. I certainly am. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

