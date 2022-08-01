A day before the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs send reliever Scott Effross to the New York Yankees for their #7 Prospect.

MLB’s trade deadline is starting to heat up. The Chicago Cubs are expected to be in full sell mode, but the piece they traded on Monday may come as a big surprise. The Cubs traded reliever Scott Effross, who is in the midst of a breakout season, to the New York Yankees.

Sources confirm: Yankees acquiring right-handed reliever Scott Effross from Cubs. First: @JackCurryYES — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

Scott Effross revived his career in the minor leagues when the organization approached him about becoming a sidearm pitcher. Effross then debuted for the Cubs in 2021 and has maintained a 2.91 ERA in 67 appearances. The main reason for this trade being a surprise is that Effross has five years of team control remaining. Trading away this promising bullpen piece with that much team control is puzzling to many.

scott effross to the yankees. wow. Im speechless. I know scott is just a reliever but hes been our best with plenty of yrs under team control. jed is shopping literally everything he can — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) August 1, 2022

The Cubs received the New York Yankee’s #7 prospect in return.

Cubs acquiring RHP Hayden Wesneski for Effross, source tells @TheAthletic. Yankees’ No. 7 prospect, per @MLBPipeline. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

Hayden Wesneski is a 24-year-old pitcher from the 2016 draft. Wesneski has spent the 2022 season with the Yankees AAA affiliate. This season, he has maintained a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts with a 6-7 record. Wesneski is definitely a solid piece. Cubs fans should be excited to have him, despite the cost of acquiring him. Wesneski had an incredible month of July and may be on the fast track to making his big league debut.

The Cubs are expected to make several more moves before Tuesday’s deadline at 5 pm CT.

