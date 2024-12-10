The Chicago Cubs have shown interest in trading for outfielder Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros enter the 2025 season in a weird state of affairs. They seemingly still have a roster capable of making a deep run in the postseason and be a force in the American League, but that hinges on if they can resign Alex Bregman. Now though, a different tone is ringing from the Astros front office with General Manager Dana Brown making it known that they’re willing to listen to offers for both outfielder Kyle Tucker and left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez. And according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network the Chicago Cubs have interest in Tucker.

Kyle Tucker who will turn 28 this coming January is one of the Houston Astros top stars who helped lead them to their 2022 World Series title. Now it seems that Astros enter a “retooling” phase after trading away all their prospects down in their farm system to set up their run of seven consecutive ALCS appearances (2017-2023). And it appears that now they’re interested in moving on from Kyle Tucker, who will be a free agent after this season to in the hopes of bringing back much-needed prospects to rebuild their farm system.

Kyle Tucker would be a fantastic fit for the Chicago Cubs to add to a lineup that ranked 16th in all the MLB last season in slugging percentage. Last year Tucker was limited to just 78 games after suffering a shin contusion on June 3rd which made him miss the rest of the season. In those 78 games however, Kyle Tucker did produce numbers that could’ve land him in the top 10 for the MVP voting. Tucker had 80 hits, 13 doubles, 23 HRs, 49 RBI, 11 stolen bases, with a slash line of .289/.408/.585 for an OPS and OPS+ of .993 181.

Why Trading for Kyle Tucker Makes Sense

As it stands the starting outfield for the Cubs this coming season looks to be Ian Happ in leftfield, Pete Crow-Armstrong in centerfield, and as of now Cody Bellinger and Seyia Suzuki splitting time in right as well as DH. The Cubs really want to move off of Bellinger’s contract, who at the very least is owed $32.5 million ($27.5 this year and $5 if he takes the buyout) the next two seasons. The Astros do have needs at both first base and in the outfield, especially if they part ways with Kyle Tucker so possibly incorporating Bellinger in a deal would be mutually beneficial for both teams.

The Astros, who are not known for giving out contracts for more than six years or for anything over $200 million to anyone in their history, so they will be hard pressed in resigning a player such as Kyle Tucker. The caliber of player Tucker is and given he’s hitting the free agent market at the prime age of 28, he’s looking at a contract almost similar to that of either Bryce Harpers (13-years $330M) or Mike Trout (12-year $426.5M) contracts.

What will it take to Acquire Kyle Tucker?

First off let’s just state that if the Chicago Cubs did in fact acquire Kyle Tucker, they would need to immediately extend him. Now with that being said, what would it take to acquire a talent like Kyle Tucker? Well, as I said the Houston Astros look to be “retooling” and not “rebuilding”, so they would be expecting Major League ready talent in return.

The Houston Astros receive: first basemen/outfielder Cody Bellinger, Owen Caissie (Cubs #2 prospect, MLB #34), and right-handed pitcher Cade Horton (Cubs #3, MLB #42)

The Chicago Cubs receive: outfielder Kyle Tucker and right-handed pitcher Ryan Pressly

The Houston Astros would be getting someone in Cody Bellinger to finally fill their need over at first base and with them still potentially still being able to resign Alex Bregman this would be “cheaper” option relatively than trying to resign Kyle Tucker. Owen Caissie would be a solid pickup for the Astros especially since their giving away Tucker, Caissie could immediately slid in and get consistent everyday reps out in the outfield to show what he is capable of. As well as getting another MLB top 100 prospect in Cade Horton who could figure to be a top of the rotation arm.

For the Cubs they would be getting a player in Kyle Tucker who is basically Juan Soto, but he can also provide a solid glove out in rightfield having a career fielding percentage of .992 in rightfield. The Cubs would also be shoring up their bullpen up further by adding Ryan Pressly who has closing experience having 112 career saves under his belt.

With the Chicago Cubs already making some minor moves prior to the Winter Meetings like signing Matt Boyd for rotational depth, signing Carson Kelly to sure up their catching, and trading for right-hander Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians, adding players like Kyle Tucker as well as Ryan Pressly would both be very valuable addition for the Chicago Cubs even if it’s the only major move they make during the Winter Meetings.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE