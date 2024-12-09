Chicago Cubs agree to deal with free agent catcher Carson Kelly

Chicago Cubs ink free agent catcher Carson Kelly, adding to the team’s catching depth

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a deal with free agent catcher Carson Kelly, per reports.

Kelly spent his 2024 season split between the Rangers and Tigers, posting a 0.5 WAR between the two stops. In Detroit, Kelly appeared in 60 games and slashed .240/.325/.391. His .716 OPS was his highest mark with a club since his 2021 campaign in Arizona.

The backstop was dealt to Texas on July 29 and ended up playing 31 games with the Rangers. His average saw a five-point dip, and his OPS with the team was .634.

Kelly hit nine homers in 2024 between the two franchises and drove in 37 runs while collecting nine doubles. Regardless of Kelly’s slight decline in production upon arriving in Texas, he still posted marks with both teams that were well above his career averages.

What this means for the Chicago Cubs’ catching position moving forward

Kelly joins Miguel Amaya and recent offseason acquisition Matt Thaiss as the Cubs primary catchers heading into Spring Training. One thing that has been made clear from the front office is that they are assuring that there will be enough catchers with big league experience to both Miguel Amaya to continue to grow and to get this pitching staff on the same page.

Another significant thing to look at with this signing is that top-catching prospect Moises Ballesteros will spend most of his time in Iowa this season, barring any injuries. Ballesteros is seen as a game-changing piece in the Cubs farm system, but just like many other prospects with promise, he will have to wait his turn.

The Chicago Cubs are certainly not done making moves this offseason. The winter meetings have just begun and Jed Hoyer will continue to get after it on the open market. Japanese star Roki Sasaki was posted today, and the Cubs need to start pitching right-handed to finalize their 2025 rotation.

