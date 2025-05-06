Following a tough series finale loss in Milwaukee on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs bounced back and took the opener of a three-game set at home against the Giants on Monday night. The 9-2 victory gives them a four-game lead in first place in the NL Central and they are 22-14 through 36 games on the young season. Chicago made a big statement in their series opener last Friday against the Brewers at American Family Field. The 10-0 rout saw the offense post seven runs in the second frame and everyone in the lineup found a way to contribute.

The main issue in series with this Chicago club is their inability to finish them strong. They are under .500 in series finale’s so far this year, but they have proven time and time again to be consistent enough to win these sets to begin with. Figuring out their pitching depth will be important over the next couple of weeks to keep their lead in the division, but the offense has come through to a point where they can afford to miss their top arms for the time being.

Ever since Craig Counsell adjusted the batting order before the Pirates series last week, certain guys have popped off even more than they have been so far this season. One veteran in particular has snapped out of a slump in a big way.

Dansby Swanson has been on a tear since moving down in the order

Dansby Swanson was moved down to the eighth spot in the Cubs order last week and is currently on one of his best streaks at the plate in his time with the franchise. The shortstop is 12-26 with a .462 batting average, three home runs, five runs driven in and 23 total bases. Swanson homered in the opening and final games of the Pittsburgh series while having a three-hit showing in game two of the set.

Swanson now has his season average well above .200, as he is hitting .232 in his 36 games played. The former Atlanta Brave has seven home runs and 20 runs driven in this year to go with his .720 OPS. He is almost halfway toward his homer total from a season ago, where he clubbed out 16 long balls and drove in 66 runs in 149 games. He is currently in the third season of a seven-year contract that he signed with the organization in 2022.

The Chicago Cubs need Dansby Swanson to find a level of consistency

Swanson had a strong start to the season when it came to coming up in the clutch with runners in scoring position. Since that stretch, he cooled down big time and saw his 2025 average dip down below .185 as an everyday presence in the middle of the order. Swanson has been an up-and-down bat since he joined the Cubs, but his glove has already remained the best part of his game.

Chicago doesn’t need Swanson to be a cornerstone piece to their hopeful championship puzzle, they need him to be as consistent as possible. If he can be a dynamic part of the bottom of their order, it will add a whole new element to their efforts to win their first divisional title in five seasons.

