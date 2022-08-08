Chicago Cubs have added OF/DH Franmil Reyes after he was DFA’d by Cleveland.

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly acquired outfielder/DH Franmil Reyes from the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes was DFA’d by the Guardians on Saturday. The Cubs have a farm system loaded with outfielders, but getting a look at Reyes might be worth a shot in these final two months of the season.

It’s been a down year for Reyes, but many think the Guardians were quick to DFA him. He’s in his fifth season and has maintained a career batting average and OPS of .253 and .793. As recently as last season, Reyes hit .254 with 30 homers and 85 RBIs.

He has only has 14 walks this season compared to his 104 strikeouts. His .213 batting average would be a career-low if the season ended today.

The #Cubs today claimed OF Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Guardians. pic.twitter.com/SVkB5LZffK — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 8, 2022

If Franmil Reyes can rebound from this season, he might turn out to be a solid addition to the Cubs. With several outfielders making their way up the Cubs’ pipeline, it’s difficult to see Reyes as a long-ish term sort of option. It’s also likely that Reyes is no longer seen as much of an outfield piece. In 70 appearances this season, Reyes has held DH responsibilities in 54 of them. He’s only had 13 appearances in the outfield, 12 of which were in right.

According to multiple sources Cubs are adding outfielder Franmil Reyes. Reyes was DFA'd by Cleveland last week. He's owed ~$1.5M rest of this season and arb eligible this winter. Heard great things about him as a clubhouse guy and prior to this yr he'd put up big power numbers — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 8, 2022

Franmil Reyes has proven to be an impactful run producer in the past, and it’s no secret that the Cubs can use a boost in that respect. If he can have a slight bounce back, his slugging ability will definitely be of value to this Cubs team. Reyes is arbitration eligible after this year.

