The Chicago Cubs started their season on a sour note, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1.

Sloppy play in the field and walks contributed to the Cubs dropping their first game of the regular season.

Luckily, the Cubs can try to split the two-game series against the Dodgers as they play them again today.

The second game of the series featured an exciting moment that featured the Cubs top-ranked prospect, Matt Shaw.

Chicago Cubs’ top prospect gets his first hit

After going 0-4 in his debut, Shaw finally got his first big league hit, which came on an infield single against Dodgers left-hander Jack Dreyer.

First MLB hit for @Cubs top prospect Matt Shaw! pic.twitter.com/ExU5O8DtSj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 19, 2025

Officially, a big leaguer

Shaw is officially a big leaguer now and will look to remain the Cubs starting third baseman for the rest of the season.

Shaw’s strong spring helped win him the job, hitting .313/.421/.375 in six games.

Hopefully, getting his first knock out of the way can help Shaw put more of them together.

