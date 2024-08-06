Chicago Cubs fans worldwide were hoping that the Major League Baseball (MLB) trade deadline would be an active one for the club.

However, with general manager Jed Hoyer emphasising he was focusing on building for the future, supporters had little to cheer about.

The Cubs’ trade deadline moves suggest they view this season as a write-off, which will undoubtedly frustrate fans and sports bettors alike.

Punters in Chicago who wagered on the Cubs at the start of the campaign were hoping to see Hoyer make moves which would deliver immediate results.

It was a similar story in New Zealand, where the Cubs have a sizeable fanbase. A flurry of recent activity from Kiwi bettors had forced bookmakers to slash the Cubs’ odds to win the World Series.

However, operators of the betting sites which took evasive action will have been delighted to see how things unfolded as the trade deadline approached.

The Cubs executed just a few trades, leaving the punters who took advantage of their juicy odds feeling a little deflated.

Hoyer Makes Bold Move

The most significant transfer was the surprising trade of infielder Christopher Morel to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Isaac Paredes.

Morel had been a prominent figure in the Cubs’ line-up since breaking into the Major Leagues from their youth set-up in the Dominican Republic. But he has struggled for consistency.

The decision to trade him was not easy for Hoyer. Morel overcame a potentially career-ending injury to become a crucial team member and a popular figure.

Despite his talent and power potential, the Cubs opted to sign the more reliable Paredes. Parades is a better defender at third base, and the team can consistently rely on him.

His offensive numbers improved drastically in 2023, receiving down-ballot MVP votes. He is in line to record similar numbers this season to last year’s .250/.352/.488, 31 home runs, 98 RBI with the Rays.

Paredes has shown phenomenal power in his time with the Rays. His ability to hit for power and play solid defence at third base makes him a valuable asset for the Cubs as they aim for a more competitive roster in 2025.

Hoyer will hope his new signing can become a pivotal player for the team in the coming years.

Adding & Subtracting from the Bullpen

The Cubs also made notable changes within their bullpen. They traded right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr to the New York Yankees for two prospects – Jack Neely and Ben Cowles.

Leiter Jr was a reliable late-inning option for the Cubs, but the front office wanted to refresh their farm system with high-upside talent.

Neely is a towering right-hander who has caught the eye in the minor leagues with a 2.81 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.

The 24-year-old is an intriguing trade for the Cubs, considering his potential as a future late-inning reliever.

Meanwhile, Cowles is an infielder with a solid offensive profile. He has been performing well in Double-A, and his versatility and speed could become valuable assets, giving the team depth.

The Pearson Acquisition

The Chicago Cubs also signed right-handed reliever Nate Pearson from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Florida-born pitcher has struggled in the majors, recording a 5.21 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 93 career games.

However, the former top baseball prospect is known for his high velocity – something the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen has lacked most of the season.

Injuries have hampered his development, but the Chicago Cubs are betting on his upside. The 27-year-old still has time to fulfil some of the potential he showed in his early days.

His acquisition shows how badly Chicago want to bolster their bullpen with high-impact arms capable of contributing in the near future.

Pearson will be desperate to bounce back from his controversial debut in which he was ejected after 1.1 innings. He gave up a 402-foot home run to Jeimer Candelario in the eighth inning before delivering an awful pitch at Tyler Stephenson.

Keeping Neris on the Roster

Despite non-stop trade rumours, the decision to hold on to Hector Neris shows that the Chicago Cubs plan to use him in their bullpen for the 2025 season.

The 35-year-old veteran has had a decent season, registering an 8-3 record, with a 3.58 ERA, a 1.49 WHIP, a 1.6 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, three holds and four blown saves in 40 outings.

His presence will be crucial as the Chicago Cubs seek to stabilise their late-game situations. The bullpen struggles have been a recurring theme this term, and Neris will be pivotal in addressing this issue.

However, coach Craig Counsel will likely ask for a world-class closer during the off-season.

Chicago Cubs Eye a Brighter Future

The Chicago Cubs did not pull off any shocking deadline moves but took calculated steps towards long-term improvement.

Some fans were hoping for more dramatic transfers, but these trades are for players they are backing to grow in leaps and bounds.

The Cubs may not be serious contenders in 2024, but the signings of Paredes and Pearson and the development of existing talents point towards a brighter future.

The Chicago Cubs have positioned themselves to be more competitive in the future while leaving room to make additional moves as needed.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE