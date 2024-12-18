The Chicago White Sox made a minor move with trading for Catcher Matt Thaiss of the Chicago Cubs.

In a minor moved made between cross town rivals Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs came together for a trade which sent catcher Matt Thaiss to the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. According to MLB Trade Rumors the White Sox had a vacancy open on the 40-man roster so no other move was needed to be made.

Why Trade Matt Thaiss?

Thaiss who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angles Angels was slated to be the backup catcher to current backstop Miguel Amaya. However with the Cubs recently signing free agent Carson Kelly to a two-year deal the writing was on the wall that Thaiss didn’t have a spot.

The 29-year-old Thaiss has spent his entire career in the Angles organization where he accumulated 138 hits, 23 doubles, 22 HRs, 79 RBI, for a slash line of .208/.313/.342 for an OPS and OPS+ of .655 and 81. A former 1st round pick Thaiss sadly hasn’t lived up to the hype offensively nor defensively. According to Baseball Savant Thaiss ranked the 17th percentile for Pop Time at 2.01 seconds, which is what led to him only having a 14.8% caught stealing percentage per Baseball Reference.

Thaiss who is also able to play first and third base still is primarily a catcher. The Cubs did have a need for someone to fill in at third base since trading Isaac Paredes to the Astros for Kyle Tucker, but with Thaiss never being able to figure it out at the plate and not being the best defensively that didn’t make sense.

Tough Positional Battle Ahead for Thaiss

Now with the White Sox Thaiss will have an opportunity to win a spot and make the Major League roster. Given his versatility and given the state of the White Sox currently Thaiss chances are as good as anyone on the roster.

As it shakes out on the White Sox for their Major League roster they currently at the catching position have Korey Lee who looks to be the starter and Chuckie Robinson who is his backup as their catching options. Lee who currently holds the starting job has so far not impressed in his short time with the White Sox. Last year in 125 games Lee only managed to hit .210/.244/.347 and an OPS of .591.

Thaiss may have another obstacle to him cracking the Major League roster and that’s #2 prospect in the organization Kyle Teel, who was acquired in the Garrett Crochet deal. Being the centerpiece in the deal for Crochet, Teel has all the makings of being a future star for the White Sox once in the big leagues. He also let the cat out of the bag on his appearance on Foul Territory saying that he will in fact be in Spring Training next year.

In the end this was a good depth move by the White Sox to make. Thaiss does have a shot to overtake Chuckie Robinson of the backup spot, but depending on how well Kyle Teel and Korey Lee do this spring that may not matter. Ultimately if Thaiss doesn’t work the White Sox didn’t give up much in order to get him. Thaiss who is out of options will either have to make the roster or be put on waivers which will send him back to free agency. It will be an interesting positional battle to watch amongst the others once spring begins.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE