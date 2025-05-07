The Chicago White Sox are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Royals, who won last night’s game 4-3. The White Sox had the lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning, but a misplay by rookie infielder Chase Meidroth, who had a pop-up hit off his head, cost the White Sox the lead and the game.

The White Sox had been playing decent baseball up until this point, going 4-6 in their last ten games, an improvement from all the losing streaks that had occurred early in April. Sadly, the White Sox have dropped the first two games of the series against the Royals and are in danger of losing their ninth series for the season.

It won’t help the White Sox’s case that they will be officially without one of the main cogs in their offense, as it looks like the White Sox made a few moves before tonight’s game against the Royals.

The Chicago White Sox make two moves to their roster

The White Sox made it official before tonight’s game with the Royals that they have placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the injured list, which is retroactive to May 5. Benintendi left Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros after suffering left calf tightness.

In a corresponding move to fill his spot on the roster, the White Sox have selected the contract of utility man Nick Maton.

Prior to tonight’s game at Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 5) with a left calf strain and selected the contract of infielder Nick Maton from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2025

Maton (28) had been designated for assignment a little over a week ago to make room for infielder Gage Workman, who had been claimed off waivers. Maton wasn’t performing great in his 23 games with the White Sox, hitting .173/.295/.327 for an OPS and OPS+ of .622 and 80.

Losing Benintendi will be a blow for the White Sox, but it will allow players like Brooks Baldwin to see more playing time. Benintendi had cooled off from his hot start to the year and has seen his batting average drop down into the .220s for the year (.224). Benintendi’s overall numbers are eerily similar to his overall numbers from last season, which can be a case for concern.

Next man up for the White Sox

Benintendi’s absence will allow the White Sox to play more of their young guys and get them more at-bats. Baldwin should see the most playing time out in leftfield with Michael A. Taylor being the next guy up in the rotation.

Maton shouldn’t be here too long, but that depends on how Benintendi’s calf feels come the 15th. For now, Maton will provide a nice fill-in until Benintendi returns.

