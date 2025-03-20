Chicago White Sox top-10 prospects strong case to make the Opening Day roster

The Chicago White Sox are one week away from Opening Day and are putting the final touches on their roster to get prepared to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

The White Sox recently made a few trimmings to the roster, getting the roster to 42 players left in camp. The latest round of cuts featured the Sox’s top-catching prospects, Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero, being reassigned to minor-league camp.

There are still a few prospects in camp who still have a chance to win a job, and one of those prospects could be the starting shortstop on Opening Day.

The Opening Day shortstop for the Chicago White Sox?

Chase Meidroth was one of the players brought over from the Boston Red Sox organization in the trade for left-hander Garrett Crochet.

Since joining the White Sox Meidroth has elevated himself to being named the Sox’s eighth-ranked prospect in the organization. The 23-year-old Meideoth has respectable grades on MLB.com, with his best tool being his hit tool, which gets a plus grade of 60/80.

Meidroth’s hitting ability hasn’t been displayed this spring, but his plate discipline has been. In 28 at-bats (36 plate appearances), Meidroth has walked eight times, which is good for a .306 on-base percentage.

Meidroth’s ability to get on base will help him make the Opening Day roster for the White Sox. The Sox have lacked a legitimate leadoff hitter, and Meiroth’s ability to work deep counts, have a high OBP, and steal some bags will make him the perfect option to lead off ballgames.

One of the big reasons why Meidroth will likely make the roster on March 27 is his fellow prospect and shortstop, Colson Montgomery, who was optioned down to Triple-A Charlotte last week. Montgomery’s optioning to the minors further helped Meidroth to win the job.

Signs are showing

There have been signs that have led to the speculation that Meidroth, a non-roster invite to camp this spring, will win the job and make the team. In yesterday’s lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers, Meidroth was again at the shortstop spot.

Meidroth also played short and was in the leadoff spot when the Sox played the San Fransisco Giants. Meidroth also batted leadoff and played third against the Colorado Rockies.

Back to work pic.twitter.com/FyavfabESF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 19, 2025

This placement in the lineup by manager Will Venable is a sign of confidence that he thinks Meidroth will be a key contributor to the lineup for this season.

Cannon on the bump at Camelback Ranch pic.twitter.com/50VXQCwDeQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 17, 2025

A promising young prospect

Meidroth is a promising young prospect and is not one of the well-known names in the system, but can be a productive big leaguer.

The likelihood that Meidrith will debut on March 27 is high if he’s survived this long.

With possibly two more rounds of cuts before the Sox finalize their roster to start the season, Meidroths fate will be determined soon on whether he’ll make the trip to Chicago or report to Charolette

Derrick Rose to throw ceremonial first pitch at Chicago White Sox opening day Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE