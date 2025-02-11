Chicago White Sox receive devastating news on this essential lefty

The Chicago White Sox will open the doors to their pitchers and catchers on Feb 12 and start the road to being a productive team this season.

The White Sox have done a decent job this offseason by adding depth to their roster to be complimentary pieces to their crop of young prospects who are on the precipitous of making the team.

Even though it’s an exciting time for the White Sox, General Manager Chris Getz gave some unfortunate news about one lefty who was supposed to be a big part of the White Sox this season.

Chicago White Sox lefty to undergo TJ surgery

According to Getz and per MLB.com Scott Merkin, 25-year-old left-handed Ky Bush will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

A future contributor

Bush was once a second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2021 amateur draft. Bush, along with another White Sox prospect, Edgar Quero, was traded over to the White Sox from the Angels in the Lucas Giolito/Reynaldo López trade back in 2023.

During last season, Bush pitched at three different levels in the White Sox organization and his Major League Debut in August of last season. In four starts with the White Sox, Bush had an 0-3 record with a 5.60 ERA, with 16 walks and 11 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched.

A four-pitch pitcher, Bush attacks hitters with a fastball (50.9%), a slider (24.4%), a curveball (14.9%), and occasionally using a changeup (9.8%). Bush has a somewhat deceptive delivery with an arm angle of about 3/4 quarters angle. Per Baseball Savant, Bush throws at a 48-degree angle, which adds a bit more run to his fastball.

What happens now?

The Washington State University product was supposed to compete for a spot in the White Sox rotation or the bullpen.

Now that Bush will be missing this season and possibly part of next season, the White Sox will rely on other players to step up and fill Bush’s shoes.

