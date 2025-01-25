The Chicago White Sox added depth to their bullpen after designating Ron Marinaccio for assignment and subsequently trading him to the San Diego Padres for cash considerations.

Needing to add more depth to the roster after General Manager Chris Getz indicated that they were done making “big moves” but not done adding depth to the roster the White Sox went out and made one of those minor moves.

The White Sox and former Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak agreed to terms on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training for this season.

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with RHP James Karinchak on a minor-league contract which includes a non-roster invite to Spring Training. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 25, 2025

The now 29-year-old Karinchak has been a solid big-league reliever in his short time in the major leagues. Karinchak was drafted by the formerly known Cleveland Indians in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft from Bryant University in Smithfield, RI. For his career, Karinchak has a record of 12-11 with a 3.10 ERA, 253 strikeouts, and 15 saves in 165.2 career innings.

The 6-3 right-hander missed all of last season due to a shoulder injury, but figures to come into this spring training healthy and ready to earn a roster spot. Before missing last year Karinchak was great for the Guardians in 2023 appearing in 44 games where he had a 2-5 record with a 3.23 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39.0 innings pitched.

The Newburg, New York native is a strict fastball/curveball pitcher according to his Baseball Savant and I believe occasionally he’ll put a little two-seam action on his fastball to give hitters another look. So far in his career being a two-pitch pitcher has netted him success.

Will Karinchak make the roster?

If a guess was to be thrown out there then most likely yes Karinchak has a strong chance to make the White Sox Opening Day roster and be a factor in their bullpen for this year. Given his track record and success against the American League Central in particular boded well for him.

Given too that the White Sox have a very inexperienced bullpen with right-hander Justin Anderson having the most Major League experience with just over three years’ service time. Having Karinchak and his five-plus years of experience, which is a good amount of experience for a reliever, could benefit a young but up-and-coming White Sox bullpen.

Should have an easy path to make the Opening Day roster

If Karinchak is to make the White Sox bullpen he will be competing for one of their late-inning and high-leverage roles for the 7th, 8th, and possibly the 9th innings.

Karinchak figures to be going up against the aforementioned Justin Anderson, right-handers Prelander Berroa and Gus Varland, and lefty Fraser Ellard.

Given Karinchaks experience and ability to get hitters out with ease, he should figure to have an easy path to make the Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster.

