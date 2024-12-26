Wrestling star CM Punk bashes Chicago Bears ownership on Netflix Christmas pregame show

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game kicked off on Netflix yesterday, wrestling star CM Punk had some words on the state of his favorite football team, the Chicago Bears. Punk is one of the more well-known celebrities in Chicago who has a passion for all of the teams in the city. The former WWE superstar was even in the Blackhawks’ in-arena intro video before the puck dropped at the United Center last season.

“Nothings gonna change until the McCaskey’s sell the team,” Punk said. “Lovie Smith’s going to change the Bears, Mitch Trubisky’s going to change the Bears, and then we trade up and lose Mahomes?”

Punk’s rant was picked up rather quickly by social media and was something Chicago Bears fans are all too used to feeling. The “what ifs” are scenarios that have haunted this fan base and the entire city for decades. The 40-year anniversary of the organization’s legendary Super Bowl run is on the horizon and there hasn’t been much to get excited about with Chicago Bears football since then.

The embarrassment and frustration from fans over the last decade is very understandable. They haven’t defeated the Packers since 2018 and are 2-14 against the division since 2022. Change is something that this city and fanbase is in desperate need of, no matter how it happens.

To add insult to injury, the last Chicago Bears playoff victory came against Seattle in the 2010 divisional round before losing the NFC title game to Green Bay. Players and coaches have come out in press conferences over the years and have stated that this city and fanbase deserve a winning product, which everyone is hoping actually gets put into motion this offseason.

The Chicago Bears ownership and front office can change CM Punk and other fans’ ways of thinking with a big offseason coming up

A massive step in the right direction for the Chicago Bears to satisfy their fans this offseason will be through their head coaching search. This hiring for the front office and ownership group is without a doubt the most important one in franchise history.

One positive note from the process already is the fact that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is reportedly set to interview for the vacancy. The guru would bring a presence to the Chicago Bears offense that hasn’t been had ever before. Johnson has play-calling experience in the NFL, and multiple years of it at that.

Johnson is as much of a slam dunk of a coaching candidate as Caleb Williams was the top prospect in this past year’s draft. All of the stars seemed to align with the Chicago Bears selecting the USC product with the top selection early on the in draft process. This early report of Johnson looking to take an interview for the head coaching gig gives very familiar vibes to the Williams situation.

There is more than just the head coaching job that the franchise has to worry about in just a month’s time. While all signs point to Ryan Poles remaining at the helm as general manager, confirmation from the higher-ups is still needed. It’s been noted that having Poles’ future set in stone one way or another is important to keep coaching candidates at ease through the interview process.

Other holes on the Chicago Bears roster that will surely need to be taken care of include the offensive line and the pass rush unit. Deciding whether to offer Keenan Allen a new deal is something that will need to be addressed as well.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE