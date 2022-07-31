A new report suggests Coby White has improved his game as trade rumors still swirl

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has apparently had a productive offseason, despite seemingly constantly being mentioned in Bulls trade rumors. Bulls fans, including myself, have hoped to acquire another superstar this offseason, and often times, this hypothetical trade package seems to include White.

White, a combo guard, has the opportunity to play and contribute in many different lineups this season, alongside a variety of other guards. With the uncertainty around lead point guard Lonzo Ball’s health status heading into the season, White could share lead ballhandler duties with the newly signed Goran Dragic, or could provide another off-ball scoring opportunity alongside Dragic or the fan-favorite Alex Caruso.

At the end of the 2021 NBA season, the Bulls’ front office instructed the young guard on how they wanted him to improve over the offseason. White reported that the team stated to “just continue to work on my ballhandling, continue to make strides in the weight room, it will help me defensively”. From a Chicago Sun Times report, it appears that White has made great progress in these goals from the front office:

According to a source, White has had a great offseason of work, not only improving his body in the physicality department, but his footwork and ballhandling

With an improvement in his physicality and defensive presence, as well as more technical footwork and ballhandling, Coby White may prove to become a crucial, versatile bench player who can effectively lead the offense, guard the opposing backcourt, and score off-ball.

With a month since the beginning of the free agency period, the Bulls’ roster is likely finished, barring a league-altering move. While Coby White, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, did not consistently crack the starting lineup for the Bulls last season, he may still prove more valuable for the team than his trade value.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE