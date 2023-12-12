Bulls guard Coby White has found a new gear this season

Coby White is becoming the player people expected him to be when the Bulls drafted him 7th overall back in 2019.

The Bulls fell short on Monday night, losing to the Bucks in overtime. Coby White was one of the standouts for the Bulls. White ended with 33 points, shooting 12-20 and 6-10 from 3-point range adding 4 assists and 6 rebounds. This is the 5th straight game where Coby White has played a great game.

Coby White over his last 5 games: 26.0 PPG

6.4 RPG

5.6 APG

50% FG

54% 3PT

84% FT pic.twitter.com/rYf81pgKSn — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 12, 2023

Coby White has been elite in the last 5 games

Averaging over 25 points for 5 straight games is an elite stretch of offense. White is achieving that feat very efficiently too. Shooting over 50% from the 3-point line is exactly what every team hopes their scoring guard can do.

Becoming more dangerous from 3-point land is a major story this season for White. He is taking more 3s and making them more frequently. The confidence White now has from outside makes him so much more difficult to handle for opposing defenses.

Coby White’s shooting efficiency means he isn’t hindering his team to get buckets. He gets limited shots in a team first offense and makes the most of those chances. This is an especially great development considering last year was White’s worst offensive season of his young career.

White averaged 9.7 points last season on a career low 8 field goal attempts per game. He also averaged only 4.6 3-point attempts per game, this year he is averaging 7.2 attempts.

The ability to comeback from such a poor season shows White’s dedication and determination to win basketball games. He could have let a career worst season get to him, instead he has vastly improved and is on pace to turn in his best season yet.

Last season Coby White made a big jump defensively. His perimeter defense has become one of his strengths instead of a major weakness.

The question was could he put his new defensive skills on top of his offensive potential. So far in the ’23-’24 season, the answer is yes.

The last 5 games have been a reinforcement of what Coby White has been doing early on this season. White is proving he is a player for the future, the Bulls need to keep him around.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE