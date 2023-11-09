After an outstanding season as a Chicago Cub, Cody Bellinger was awarded a Silver Slugger for his great work at the plate.

Whether it was at first, center, or even DH, Cody Bellinger had a great season and the league noticed:

Congratulations to @Cody_Bellinger on winning his second career Silver Slugger Award! pic.twitter.com/39Q5gT3fE5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 9, 2023

This is a well-deserved honor after Bellinger looked much more like the guy who won a Rookie of the Year, MVP, and another Silver Slugger. He put up 26 HR, 97 RBI, 95 runs, 20 steals, and a slash line of .307/.356/.525. This was all in just 130 games as he missed time due to injury in May and June.

When the Cubs signed him, they surely didn’t expect this kind of production from a guy who was barely a .200 hitter in his previous three campaigns, but they were happy to receive it. His outstanding season and newly gained award certainly helped his free agent stock as he has become one of the most highly sought after free agents on the market. This well deserved honor caps off an outstanding year for Cody Bellinger.

