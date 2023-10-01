Cody Bellinger may have drooped a hint towards his free agency plans this offseason

The Chicago Cubs run to the MLB playoffs fell short despite holding a Wild Card spot just a week before the season ended. Now, the team enters the offseason with some big questions as they look to build on this season. And one of those questions is outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The former MVP signed in Chicago on a one-year deal this offseason and put together a fantastic season.

Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 while hitting 26 home runs and driving in 96 runners, posting a WAR of 4.2 for the season. Keeping him in Chicago should be a priority, and following Saturday’s game in Milwaukee with the Cubs eliminated, he potentially dropped a hint on where he stands with the Cubs going into free agency:

Soon-to-be free agent Cody Bellinger: “I really tried to enjoy these last few weeks. Obviously, there is no prediction of the future. Playing for the Cubs organization and Wrigley Field was really special." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 1, 2023

The Cubs should try to re-sign Cody Bellinger

Seeing what the outfielder did this past season, the Cubs should make Bellinger a priority in the upcoming offseason. Bellinger won’t be cheap on the open market and is expected to land a big deal somewhere but the Cubs have the money to spend to bring him back.

After not trading him at the deadline, this should make for an easy decision for the Cubs. However, with Pete Crow-Armstrong likely set to join the MLB roster for the start of next season, it could change the plans for the Cubs on Bellinger.

But there’s no denying that quote that Bellinger loves playing in Chicago.

