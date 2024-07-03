Is Cody Bellinger on the trade block for the Chicago Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-4 on Tuesday at Wrigley Field in the first game of a three-game series. The result was the Cubs’ second straight loss and seventh in their last ten games, a streak in which the North Siders have seen victories slip away and rumors of the departure of their top star, Cody Bellinger, grow.

In the midst of this intense speculation in the baseball world, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers are reportedly showing increasing interest in Chicago Cubs star player Cody Bellinger. Multiple sources close to the negotiations have confirmed that Bellinger, a versatile 28-year-old outfielder, is the top target of the Yankees, who are looking to bolster their offense with Bellinger’s left-handed bat and ability to play first base.

This news comes at a crucial point in the 2024 season, with the Cubs fighting to stay in contention. After a disheartening stretch that has left the team with the third-worst record in the National League, Cubs management may be considering a shift to a selling posture as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Amid the shifting landscape, Cody Bellinger, who went 4-for-2 with a double and a walk last night, is emerging as one of the top trade assets on the market. The Yankees, who have previously shown interest in the player in both the 2023 season and the offseason, could see Bellinger as the perfect opportunity to strengthen their lineup and improve their chances in the pennant race.

Cody Bellinger’s contract

Cody Bellinger‘s contract, which includes a player option for 2025, could be a deciding factor in the negotiations. The Cubs superstar’s salary is $27.5 million this season, and the team that agrees to trade for him will take on approximately half of the remaining salary. While the financial risk is significant, Bellinger’s consistent performance at the plate keeps suitors interested.

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, only time will tell if the Yankees and Cody Bellinger will finally seal the deal that has long eluded both sides. As talks continue and each team’s needs become clearer, anticipation is building for one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2024 season.

On the other hand, the Cubs are not in a comfortable position. While they weren’t originally willing to trade their star players, the season’s drift may force a change of course. With the team eight games below .500 and 12 games out of first place in their division, executives will need to carefully weigh the offer for Cody Bellinger, as his signing would involve a hefty payout through 2026 or, alternatively, could make him a luxury addition to an attractive lineup of title contenders.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE