The Chicago Bears offensive line loses one of its best offensive lineman in left guard Cody Whitehair.

Chicago Bears left guard, Cody Whitehair, who cupped a knee injury on Sunday against the New York Giants is expected to return to active football at some point this season.



Head coach Matt Eberflus provided an update on Whitehair during his Monday press conference, where he confirmed the seven-year veteran will be sidelined due to the injury.

“Cody’s going to miss some time. He has a knee injury,” Eberflus said. “We’re not sure exactly what the timeframe is right now. But going forward, we’ll be with that same lineup that we had, so we’ll see where that goes.

“But, yeah, the guy’s started 99 games and has missed two during that career, so you talk about tough. A guy that really shows Chicago Bear toughness. That’s Cody Whitehair. We’re going to miss him for a little bit of time.”

Coach Eberflus announced that Cody Whitehair will miss some time with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/66K44NDZDa — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 3, 2022

The coach wouldn’t put a time frame on Whitehair’s recovery and didn’t rule out putting him on injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of four games. But Eberflus said the injury is not season-ending.

Whitehair earned a team-high 83.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, and he’s been Chicago’s most consistent offensive lineman this season. It’s a brutal loss for a young group that’s struggled to keep Justin Fields upright this season.



He joined the Bears in 2016 and has made 99 starts at several positions along the line. His two missed starts came in 2020 when he sat out one game with a calf injury and another on the COVID-19 reserve list.

