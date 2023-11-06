Trending
FREE SUBSCRIPTION!
Bears

Chicago Bears place Cole Kmet on Week 10 injury report with concerning status

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) catches a touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears placed tight end Cole Kmet on the injury report Monday and revealed a concerning update for his availability against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Kmet is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Tyson Bagent
Tyson Bagent played decently in the first half of Sunday’s game. Throwing 2 TDs to Cole Kmet

Kmet has been one of rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent’s favorite targets in the previous two games. It’s currently unclear if Bagent or Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback against the Panthers on Thursday night. The short turnaround on Thursday night could mean Kmet might not be able to play the Panthers.

Chicago Bears have disappointing news for Kmet

Cole Kmet Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of BearsTalk.

The Bears held a walkthrough on Monday. I’ll preface this next part by saying every status on the injury report is a projection. However, the Bears projected Kmet as a non-participant for Monday due to a knee injury.

Chicago Bears DNP Monday

  • FB Khari Blasingame, concussion (head coach Matt Eberflus ruled him out for the Panthers game)
  • OL Nate Davis, ankle
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds, Knee
  • TE Cole Kmet, knee
  • DB Terell Smith
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Caption:
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) tackles Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Limited Monday

  • QB Justin Fields, right thumb

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply