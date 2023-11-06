Chicago Bears place Cole Kmet on Week 10 injury report with concerning status

The Chicago Bears placed tight end Cole Kmet on the injury report Monday and revealed a concerning update for his availability against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Kmet is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Kmet has been one of rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent’s favorite targets in the previous two games. It’s currently unclear if Bagent or Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback against the Panthers on Thursday night. The short turnaround on Thursday night could mean Kmet might not be able to play the Panthers.

Chicago Bears have disappointing news for Kmet

The Bears held a walkthrough on Monday. I’ll preface this next part by saying every status on the injury report is a projection. However, the Bears projected Kmet as a non-participant for Monday due to a knee injury.

Chicago Bears DNP Monday

FB Khari Blasingame, concussion (head coach Matt Eberflus ruled him out for the Panthers game)

OL Nate Davis, ankle

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Knee

TE Cole Kmet, knee

DB Terell Smith

Limited Monday

QB Justin Fields, right thumb

