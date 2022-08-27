Cole Kmet is starting to show off all of the skills of a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end. He will be a primary target in the Bears’ improved offensive attack in 2022.

Cole Kmet continued to prove he’s an emerging weapon for Justin Fields in the Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. Cole Kmet racked up another three catches for 36 yards and corraled his first touchdown.

The Bears have needed Kmet to step up and show he’s ready to be a key element of the offense. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has emphasized that the TE is going to be a “rock star” in this offense. By making Cole Kmet a priority, Getsy has shown he is willing to build his offense around the best personnel the Bears have on the roster.

The question is, how good of a season is Kmet going to have? Without a doubt, he’ll be a top-10 TE production season. He was 12th in yards a year ago with the Bears playing musical chairs at QB.

Now with Kmet’s obvious chemistry and trust from Justin Fields, it may be time to consider Kmet a dark horse Pro Bowl candidate for the 2022 season.

