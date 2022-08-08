Will Cole Kmet have a breakout year in 2022 under Luke Getsy?

Cole Kmet could very well be the second most important receiver in the Bears offense in 2022. As Cole Kmet heads into his third year in the NFL he is on the verge of “taking his game to another level” according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

"He’s on the brink right now of taking his game to another level." –#Bears OC Luke Getsy on TE Cole Kmet Getsy said this offense is going to need Kmet to be a "rock star." — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 5, 2022

On the one hand he’s considered by many fans to be soft and hasn’t contributed enough considering his high draft status. Kmet had zero touchdowns a year ago, which of course is one less than the tight end earning the most hype heading into his second year in Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons.

However, throughout the first two weeks of training camp Cole Kmet has been showcased a lot within the new offensive scheme and his production has been evident. The Bears are doing something now with the tight end position that they didn’t do under Matt Nagy, send Cole Kmet deep down the middle and utilizing a lot of crossing routes. Cole Kmet could very well be on the verge of having his best year yet in a Bears uniform.

Fields with a clean pocket can get to his 2nd read as he showed here delivering a strike to Cole Kmet over the middle. I have a feeling We’ll be seeing this a lot this year. #BearsCamp #BearsNation pic.twitter.com/deQU178DuY — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

As Kmet stated earlier this year he feels the emphasis on play-action within this offensive scheme will give him a lot more opportunities in this offense that he didn’t have a year ago. Thus far in camp Kmet has been the clear number two target, but with the emergence in camp of Velus Jones Jr. as a deep threat who can take the top off the defense, Cole Kmet will likely find plenty of chances to make plays underneath.

And as Getsy said, hopefully he can reach the rock star status Bears fans have had for him since he was drafted.

