Cole Kmet reveals Caleb Williams may share a character trait that is unique to legendary athletes

Cole Kmet points out Caleb Williams has a character trait similar to “mamba mentality”

Caleb Williams has all the physical attributes to become one of the NFL’s premier signal callers. According to a new quote from Bears tight end Cole Kmet, the rookie QB may also possess a character trait that is typically only shared by the most elite athletes.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin relayed an eye-opening quote from Cole Kmet on Thursday via X (formerly Twitter). The quote from Kmet came after what he saw from Caleb Williams during his first NFL action last Saturday. Kmet keys in on Williams’ demeanor and how he seemed more focused and confident than normal. Here is what Kmet had to say about seeing Williams in action in an NFL game.

“I don’t even know if he notices this but his demeanor on the sideline and his demeanor in the huddle was a little different. Just that game day juices and you could feel his confidence in the huddle in terms of saying the play call and at the line of scrimmage I thought his cadence was great on game day. So all those things seemed to click and you could see him figuring out things from play to play. I think he had some good learning lessons in the first couple of drives that we had, but also his confidence doesn’t waver. He made that throw to Rome where we got the flag and you see a lot of guys, I think, would be a little hesitant going forward after that but he kept ripping it and kept doing his thing. His confidence is just unwavering and that was really cool to see.” – Cole Kmet

Kmet produced a great quote here. He provided some great insight into Williams and his game day approach. Confidence is key in a leader which the team needs the quarterback to be.

Breaking down Kmet’s quote

What Kmet has described seeing from Caleb WIlliams is often called “mamba mentality“. Coined by the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, mamba mentality can bp boiled down to trying to get better every day at what you’re doing.

Kmet provides a perfect example of Caleb Williams showing mamba mentality in his quote. Kmet talks about a pass that Williams threw to wide receiver Rome Odunze that was called back because of a flag on the play. Kmet mentions that many players would be hesitant after something like that happens, but Williams was not.

The best QBs don’t let things get to them. If they make a mistake, or a play simply doesn’t go their way, the best bounce back.

Williams may have only played a few drives, but he will get his chance this upcoming Saturday to build on his performance vs Buffalo. On Thursday Matt Eberflus confirmed that the Bears starters, including Williams, would play vs the Bengals this Saturday.

Coach Eberflus announced that starters will play Saturday against the Bengals pic.twitter.com/7WfS3STq7h — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 15, 2024

Takeaways

If Caleb Williams does have “mamba mentality” then The Bears made the right move. That is the kind of mindset it takes to be great in any profession, especially the NFL. The mental aspect of the game is so important and so far, Williams is acing the test. The next test will be how he reacts against bigger adversity.

In college he faced some tough adversity, and he kept going, kept trying to make plays. In those moments he sometimes tried too hard and made unnecessary plays trying to save his team. Hopefully the Bears defense can keep the team in games so Williams doesn’t fall back into those habits. If that can be avoided, the Bears should be looking good for the future.

