Since the inception of the NCAAF, the tournament has seen some of the most intriguing games and team encounters. Thus, the NCAA is one of America’s most anticipated college and sports events.

It provides a huge array of opportunities for various universities, fans, and students to support their various teams in a truly thrilling sports league. Punters are also not left out of the fun with college football betting, an activity which could provide huge rewards.

Speaking of teams, you would want to know which college teams have the highest number of NCAA championships. This article outlines everything you must know about these pace-setting colleges and their outstanding teams.

15. Linfield University — 4

Ranking in #15 today is the Wildcats from Linfield University. The university has proven to be a tough opponent to every other contender in college football.

Under the renowned lead coach Ad Rutschman, the WildCats bagged three national trophies in 1982, 1984, and 1986 (the NAIA national tournament). Then, the team won their last title in 2004 under head coach Jay Locey.

14. Wittenberg — 5

The Tigers from Wittenberg University are also another team with an impressive record. They emerge as one of the unique Division III powerhouses from Ohio. The past NF coach, Bill Edwards, led the Tigers to the Nationals and back with a trophy thrice between 1955 and 1968.

13. Pittsburgh — 5

The Pittsburgh University American football team—the Panthers—rank on our list today, not just because of the wins, but because the team put together one of the most daring and invincible forces in college football history. Between 1915 and 1938, the Panthers rode the clouds with the most renowned college clubs in the US.

12. Wisconsin-Whitewater — 6

The Warhawks is another amazing winning team on the national stage. Their first two national impacts occurred in 1913 and 1914, when they won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Since then, the team has bagged 34 additional titles. However, the 21st Century came with a new perk for the Warhawks, as they’ve won exactly six Division III tournaments plus nine Conference titles.

11. Georgia Southern — 6

WWII temporarily paused operations for the Eagles at Georgia Southern University until 1981. In 1984, under the help of iconic Georgia assistant head coach Erk Russell, the Eagles rose to Division I-AA and then won the title the following year. In 1986 and 1989, the team won again, and under head coach Paul Johnson, they won in 1999 and 2000.

10. University of Minnesota — 6

The University of Minnesota pulls one of the most impressive records in college football history. Having won a Big Ten title and the national championship severally, the Golden Gophers rank #10 on our list today.

Under Bernie Bierman, the Minnesota club brought a brutish play style and bagged three out of their six notable victories.

9. Oklahoma University — 7

The Sooners are one of the country’s renowned Big Ten, as each year, they ascend and contend with the other A-listers for the top position. Ever since the impact of Bud Wilkinson in 1947, the Sooners have transitioned from better to best and something a lot more than that each year.

The Sooners have remained among the most recognized in the country for close to 75 years and aren’t planning on relenting anytime—sooner.

8. Harvard University — 8

After ranking among the top three for over 50 years, Harvard University has emerged as one of the teams with the most wins. Although now, they’re nothing close to the Harvard team of the past, their records cannot be erased, and fans can only hope that the glory days will return.

7. Ohio State University — 8

Drawing a tie with Harvard University in the number of NCAA wins, the Ohio State University has won over 930 of 1310 matches and also bagged 8 Championship victories. This ranks them as the 3rd overall team with the highest wins — although they’re ranked #7 in college teams with the most championships.

6. University of Southern California — 9

The University of Southern California won its first national victory in 1931 and again in 1932. However, they experienced an over 30-year drought that made a big dent in their legacy. However, USC took another turn in the 21st Century, winning more than 852 matches and 9 NCAAF tournaments.

5. University of Michigan — 9

Everyone quiet down; the Wolverines have something to say! They’ve recorded an impressive 966 game victories out of 1352 matches.

The Wolverines are one of the 20th Century football giants. At the beginning of the Century, the team bagged its first four championships and carved a name for itself in college sports history.

4. University of Notre Dame — 13

Notre Dame University alias, the Fighting Irish, has ascended as the second top team with the most championship wins. Under coach Frank Leahy — who also bagged titles under coach Knut Rockne playing for the team, they claimed four national titles in addition to the ones they’ve earned earlier to increase their tally.

3. Princeton University — 15

Though Princeton University boasts 28 championships, the NCAA has recognized only 15 of them. Notwithstanding, the team is still undeniably relentless and goal-driven.

They won their first national victory in 1869 and their last one in 1922. It has been over one hundred years since their last win, but their records still speak for them.

2. University of Alabama — 15

Alabama’s football team saw their brightest days in the 1960s when they claimed three country-wide wins in 1961, 1964 and the year following.

Notwithstanding, the past 11 years have proven to be fruitful for the Crimson Tide under coach Nick Sabanma, as they’ve bagged seven extra titles.

1. Yale University — 18

When we talk about the real champions of the world of American college football, the Bulldogs are the first name on everyone’s tongue.

However, the Yale Bulldogs are nothing close to the legacy they built from 1874 to 1927, when they totally dominated the sport. They’re one of the oldest and most renowned teams in college football.

Conclusion

College football unites communities, institutions, students, and staff. Every year, these teams gather to contend against each other for bragging rights and the chance to win the biggest trophy in college sport. While many teams have excelled over the years, these are the ones with the most NCAA titles.

