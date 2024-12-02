Chicago Bears front office has serious problem in coaching search

The Chicago Bears are letting CEO Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles conduct a search for Matt Eberflus’ replacement. However, the Bears have a major problem with the way they do business, and it could hamper the team’s prospects of finding the right coach to lead Chicago in 2025.

On Monday, Poles and Warren met with the media to discuss Eberflus’ firing on Friday and how they intend to go about finding their next head coach.

The Chicago Bears had bad communication on Friday

Warren was asked about the logistics of Eberflus’ firing. The Bears let Eberflus speak to the media Friday morning. The third-year head coach was allowed to double down on the greatness of his end-of-game decision-making and place the blame on rookie quarterback Caleb Williams for not getting the ball snapped earlier on what would be the final play of the game.

Eberflus also stated he believed the Bears would allow him to coach against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

A couple of hours later, the Bears fired Eberflus.

The aesthetics weren’t great for the Bears front office. On Monday, Warren defended the decision to hang Eberflus out to dry, saying he wanted the front office and ownership to get a good night’s sleep after the Thanksgiving holiday before making a decision late in the morning on Friday.

Warren also felt it was important to tell Eberflus to his face that he was fired instead of finding out another way. The Bears promised Eberflus he would find out when he fired via a face-to-face conversation. Warren said the Bears could have handled the situation better, but declined to give specifics as to what Chicago should have done differently.

The Chicago Bears front office can’t communicate

Many outside Halas Hall thought the optics of making Eberflus talk to the media Friday before canning him made the Bears look dysfunctional. Communication is not Chicago’s strong suit.

Poles was asked why the hiring process failed for fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. His answer was troubling given how the Bears handled the firing of Eberflus.

“With Shane, obviously, there was some communication that probably didn’t happen as clean as it needed to be, and we just got off to a tough start,” Poles said.

Miscommunication plagued the Bears in the coaching search in the offseason. It caused a gaffe on Friday. On Monday, Warren said the Bears had yet to figure out how to navigate a situation if Warren and Poles would disagree on candidates during the coaching search.

Poles clarified that Eberflus was fired because no lessons were learned during the six-game losing streak. The front office hasn’t learned a lesson about hiring coaches since 2022.

