Connor Bedard scores a goal-of-the-season candidate Saturday night vs Saint Louis

Connor Bedard got the Blackhawks going early on Saturday with a crazy Michigan goal. If you haven’t seen this goal you need to.

CONNOR BEDARD MICHIGAN GOAL ‼️ ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/pALY5tVXFo — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

The Blackhawks went on to lose after being up with a score of 5-2 early in the 3rd period. A Blues blitz resulted in 5 goals in the 3rd. The Hawks were reeling and could not put a stop to the dominant run by St. Louis. The final score was Chicago 5, St. Louis 7.

Funnily, Connor Bedard did not score the only Michigan goal on Saturday. Shortly after Bedard scored his goal, Trevor Zegras scored a Michigan goal of his own against the Seattle Kraken. The lacrosse style goal is one of the most rare and exciting in hockey. The fact that there were two of these on the same night is an incredible event.

Bedard is running away with the Calder Trophy

Bedard leads all NHL rookies with 30 points on the season. He is 9 points clear of second place. He has tallied 13 goals and 17 assists in 33 games. Coming out of the draft everyone in the hockey world knew he had an elite shot. This season Bedard is also showing off his playmaking ability. Bedard currently leads all NHL rookies in assists, although Anaheim’s Pavel Mintyukov is one assist away from tying.

Goals like the one he scored on Dec 23rd, are why Bedard was the number one overall draft pick. He is an elite scorer, his puck control is second to none. The Michigan goal vs the Saint Louis Blues will be on Bedard’s career highlight reel. More incredible goals like this may be on their way for the next decade or more.

Bedard continues to flex his offensive talent and wow fans with his incredible goals. One underrated part of Bedard’s game is his defense. He may be a bit small but he is no pushover. Bedard is good at poking the puck away from opponents. That all goes back to his elite stick skills, they even translate to his defense.

Connor Bedard is still only 18-years-old. The young man has nothing but time to improve his game. As games go by he will add new skills to his tool kit, becoming even more dangerous as a scorer. The league should be very afraid of what areas Connor Bedard will improve in.

Doubling his current point total would put Bedard in conversation with the top 100 best rookie seasons in NHL history. He is meeting expectations very early in his career, and as The Great One said, “He may be even better than we thought.”

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE