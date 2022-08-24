Could the Chicago Bears look to add this riveting tight end?

The Chicago Bears need more weapons at skilled positions

Cole Kmet is a lock as a starter for the Chicago Bears at the tight end position. There isn’t much competition in that part of the offense. Ryan Griffin, James O’Shaughnessy, and Chase Allen are the Bears’ current backups at tight end. Not a lot of compelling names there.

The Bears receiving unit as a whole is lacking playmakers. The wide receiver’s room also lacks quality depth with injuries hitting the Bears in the preseason. General manager Ryan Poles should be looking for ways to elevate the offense.

One potential option might be Mike Gesicki. Reports came out Wednesday that the Miami Dolphins are looking to trade the fifth-year veteran tight end. Gesicki is currently franchised-tagged by the Dolphins.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus broke the report about the potential trade:

The Dolphins, of course, would not cut Gesicki, who’s playing on a fully guaranteed franchise tag this season, but a trade isn’t out of the question. In fact, the Dolphins have “brought up” Gesicki’s name to other teams, a league source told PFF. That doesn’t mean anything will transpire, but Miami has been willing to engage in conversations. On top of that, Gesicki is set to make $10.931 million in 2022, and he played the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, staying in the game long after other offensive starters, such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, tight end Durham Smythe and others, had departed. And that’s because Gesicki has admitted he’s learning a new position this season. He previously was a big receiver. Now he’s a tight end, and in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, he’ll be expected to block.

Gesicki could help the Chicago Bears’ offense

Gesicki is an intriguing option for the Chicago Bears. He’s excellent as a flexible skill player. The Dolphins used Gesicki as both a tight end and wide receiver.

Gesicki has produced decent numbers throughout his career with the Dolphins. He recorded 73 receptions for 780 yards and two touchdowns last season. Remember that he’s had to suffer through multiple mediocre quarterbacks before the Dolphins settled on the ultimate prototype for the lackluster NFL quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins post an underthrow against from Tua to Tyreek on twitter pic.twitter.com/lWzbyEW87s — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) May 11, 2022

Poles should pull the trigger on the trade If the Chicago Bears can get Gesicki for the right price. Gesicki is the perfect addition for a roster that needs help at both the tight end and wide receiver positions.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE