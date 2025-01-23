The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros have already pulled off one blockbuster trade this off-season when OF Kyle Tucker was dealt in exchange for infielder Isaac Pardes, RHP Cam Smith, and RHP Hayden Wesneski.

One other player who has been in the center of trade rumors this off-season is Astros reliever Ryan Pressly. Like Tucker, Pressly is on an expiring contract and is owed $14.0 million. After the 2025 season, both Tucker and Pressly will be eligible to explore the free agent market.

Why Ryan Pressly makes sense as a trade target for the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs previously traded away significant talent in order to acquire Tucker. While trading for Pressly would further dig into their prospect depth, it might be the bold move they need to make. Acquiring Pressly would not only solidify the back end of their bullpen but it would also signal that they are “all in” on the 2025 season, without tying up long-term financial commitments that could ultimately hinder the organization’s future payroll.

One report indicated that the Chicago Cubs were ‘on the verge’ of acquiring Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros

USA Today Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale reported on X that the Cubs were ‘on the verge’ of acquiring Pressly from Houston Typically when news is reported like this, a deal happens shortly afterwards. However, eight minutes later he posted that Pressly has a full no-trade clause and he must approve any deal. No trade has since transpired.

Pressly has a no trade clause and must approve any trade. https://t.co/DurzuuPM2x — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 23, 2025

Multiple reports indicated afterwards that ‘no deal is imminent’

Following Nightengale’s report, Houston beat reporter at The Athletic and MLB.com reporter Brian McTaggart indicated that the Cubs have checked in on Pressly, he has not waived his full no-trade clause, and no deal is imminent. It is currently unclear if Pressly would be willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Throughout all of this chaos, one big takeaway is that the Cubs have indeed checked in on Pressly. This may be due to the free agent reliever/closers market going bonkers over the past few days. It’s possible that players like Carlos Estevez, Kenley Jansen, Kyle Finnegan, David Roberston, and others are still trying to get top dollar or multi year deals that Chicago may be wanting to avoid, if possible.

