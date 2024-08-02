Chicago Cubs had one of the most memorable nights in MLB on Thursday, pulling off a sensational 5-4 comeback victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. This thrilling game not only highlighted the competitive spirit of the Cubs, but also showcased the excitement that baseball can bring to its fans.

The Cubs went into the ninth inning trailing 4–2 thanks to two outstanding plays by the Cardinals. However, in a dramatic twist, Cody Bellinger hit a stunning solo home run that ignited a spark of hope for Chicago. With the fans on their feet and the initiative shifting to the Cubs, Nico Hoerner singled and then stole second, setting the stage for Dansby Swanson.

Swanson, who had made several contributions throughout the game, delivered a run-producing single that tied the game. Finally, pinch hitter Mike Tauchman became the hero of the night, driving in Swanson with a tiebreaking double down the left field line to seal the comeback and the Cubs’ 5-4 victory.

Cubs vs. Cardinals: Key performances of the game

Tauchman’s performance was key as he faced St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley, who blew his save opportunity for the third time this season. Meanwhile, reliever Nate Pearson earned the win after working two scoreless innings.

On the Cardinals’ side, rookie Masyn Winn hit a two-run home run, while Nolan Arenado also contributed a run-producing single during a seventh inning that appeared to put St. Louis in a favorable position at 4-2. However, the Cubs’ defense came through when it mattered most, establishing a solid strategy that allowed them to overcome adversity.

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis’ power-hitting first baseman, continued his hot streak, hitting his 17th home run of the season and adding a single and a double. Over the last week, Goldschmidt has been on fire with the wood, hitting .450 in his last 20 at-bats.

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger has shown that his return from a broken finger hasn’t affected him at all, totaling seven hits in just three games.

Cardinals starter Sonny Gray was outstanding for seven innings, allowing just two runs, but the mounting pressure in the ninth inning proved to be too much for St. Louis.

This victory gives the Chicago Cubs a significant emotional boost to see if they can climb out of the basement of the National League Central Division, where they are still five games under .500 with an unfavorable 53-58 record. The series began with a three-game set against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The second game between the teams is scheduled for this Friday at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time. Erick Fedde (7-4, 3.11 ERA) is expected to make his first start for the Cardinals against Cubs right-hander Javier Assad (5-3, 3.23 ERA).

