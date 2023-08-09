The Chicago Cubs will be introducing Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston for the Cubs Hall of Fame Weekend from September 8th to 10th.

The Chicago Cubs will be inducting former Cubs first baseman Mark Grace and shortstop Shawon Dunston to the Cubs Hall of Fame from September 8th to 10th next month. There will be a special giveaway to fans on September 10th.

The first 10,000 fans to the ballpark will receive pins for Grace and Dunston commemorating their enshrinement into the Cubs Hall of Fame. Grace and Dunston will be honored during the game and fans will be able to see their new plaques in the Left Field Budweiser Bleacher Concourse.

Fans will additionally be able to check out a pop-up exhibit starting September 8th, showcasing historic items from the Cubs and Wrigley Field archives at Gallagher Way as a courtesy of the Marquee Sports Network.

Mark Grace

Grace will be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame as one of the most valuable players for the organization during the 1990’s. Grace spent thirteen seasons with the Cubs, making three All-Star appearances and winning four Gold Glove awards as a first baseman.

The California product slashed an impressive .308/.383/.442 with an OPS+ of 119 for the Northsiders, accumulating 2201 career hits and finished with a 44.2 WAR with the team. Grace may have fallen short of Cooperstown in 2009 but will now be immortalized amongst the legends of the team in the Cubs Hall of Fame.

Shawon Dunston

Dunston played an incredible eighteen seasons in the MLB from 1985 to 2002, with twelve of those years in the blue pinstripes. Dunston was a two-time All-Star with the Cubs at shortstop. Dunston was a solid fielder and hitter at his position, his consistency and longevity were probably his greatest strengths overall.

The Brooklyn native was on the 2008 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot but fell short of the five percent threshold to maintain future eligibility for voting. Dunston however will be honored within the Cubs Hall of Fame and live on within the lore of this storied club.

