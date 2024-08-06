Cubs lose 3-0 to Twins on the shoulders of David Festa’s record performance

The Chicago Cubs suffered a tough 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in a matchup that left fans disappointed. Despite a talented bullpen, Chicago could not decipher the repertoire of pitcher David Festa , who shined on the mound at Wrigley Field.

Festa, a 24-year-old pitcher, struck out nine batters in five innings, setting a personal major league career record. With the win, the Twins moved dangerously close to within 3 1/2 games of the American League Central Division-leading Cleveland Rangers.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli noted Festa’s great performance:

“It was another very good performance in a packed stadium, in a place with a lot of emotion. He was able to control the pace excellently,” he commented.

His 82 pitches, one more than in his previous performance, were crucial in keeping the Cubs’ offense at bay.

A tough loss for the Cubs

The Cubs , led by Kyle Hendricks on the mound, could not match the solid play of the Twins. Hendricks, who allowed five hits in six innings, has seen his numbers deteriorate to a 3-10 record on the season. Despite some moments of prowess, the North Siders’ defense was unable to respond adequately in the face of Minnesota’s aggressive offense.

The key moment came in the third inning when Royce Lewis drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly, followed by a home run by Manuel Margot in the fifth inning. In addition, a bad play in center field allowed the Twins to extend the lead in the ninth.

The loss puts the Cubs in a tough spot, as they need to find their rhythm at this crucial stage of the season. With a tight schedule, any loss could hurt the team’s wild card aspirations.

Looking ahead, the next game (this Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET) will be crucial. Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez will be looking for his third straight win, while Shota Imanaga will take the ball for the Cubs looking to snap his three-game no-decision streak.

Monday’s game was a stark reminder that in MLB, execution and strategy are key. The Cubs will have to work on several aspects, from their offense to their defense, if they want to turn their situation around in the next game and contend for a better spot in the standings.

Injuries hit the Cubs

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki did not play because of neck soreness, but manager Craig Counsell expects him to return to the lineup Tuesday. Cody Bellinger has been Cubs’ designated hitter since returning from a broken left middle finger last week, but Counsell said he still struggled when trying to “make pitches with intent.” Bellinger will not play in the outfield during the Cubs’ series against the Twins. … Right-hander Adbert Alzolay is scheduled to have surgery on his right forearm Tuesday.

