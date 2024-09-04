The Chicago Cubs have missed out on the Major League Baseball (MLB) playoffs for three consecutive years and are hoping the stars will finally align in their favor this season.

They haven’t tasted World Series success since beating the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series and are under immense pressure to break their drought. The Cubs didn’t have the best start to the 2024 season, winning just one of their three-game series against reigning World Series champions the Texas Rangers.

They seemed to be building a head of steam when they swatted aside the Colorado Rockies and won two of their three-game series against 2020 champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, inconsistency has plagued Craig Counsell’s side throughout the campaign. The Cubs’ playoff hopes are now hanging by a thread. Unless they mount a late resurgence towards the end of the season, the Cubs could miss out out on the play-offs for the fourth year in a row. While their on-field performances have struggled to inspire confidence, one area where the Cubs have undoubtedly excelled is in the marketing department.

The Chicago-based team’s marketing strategy is always an eye-catching concept, captivating fans across the globe with exciting campaigns and offerings.

Cubs Leverage Global Appeal to Their Advantage

The three-time World Series champions have leveraged the unwavering support of their fans to create marketing strategies that combine tradition and innovation.

One of the most eye-catching elements of their marketing portfolio is the Heritage Cap initiative.

The campaign is designed to honor the culture and diversity of people from several backgrounds, including Caribbean, Greek, Irish, Italian, Mexican, Polish and Puerto Rican heritage.

These cultures have been assigned dates throughout the MLB regular season. Collectively named the ‘Heritage Cap Series’, fans from each background are invited to proudly display their cultures. They are also offered special ticket offers that allow access to specific games.

Each offer includes a ticket to the selected game and a special-edition Cubs cap featuring the flag associated with that specific heritage. The Heritage Cap program has resonated deeply with the team’s supporters from every corner of the globe.

The Cubs’ decision to include an Irish-themed cap in the 2024 series is poised to have a significant effect that goes beyond simply honoring the Irish heritage.

The promotion has garnered interest from the Irish sports betting industry, which plans to offer special markets when the Irish Heritage Cap Series game is played.

The Irish people are renowned for their love of punts, which is why sports betting sites in Ireland will be jumping on the bandwagon later this month.

The initiative could increase baseball’s popularity in the country, which means increased betting activity on MLB games, especially those involving the Cubs.

Nostalgia Marketing Creates an Emotion Connection

The Cubs have always understood the power of nostalgia, which is unsurprising considering they are over a century old and boast a history rich in triumphs and heartbreaks.

Fans love a good historical story, and the Cubs’ marketing department has capitalized on their emotional connection to the past to create an identity that resonates with the supporters.

The Heritage Cap initiative does just that. The initiative will ignite an obsession among the fan base, especially by releasing limited edition caps that pay homage to specific eras in the team’s history.

The celebration of the Irish culture is scheduled to take place on August 21 and is further testament to the Cubs’ ability to think outside the box.

Releasing caps inspired by a nation thousands of miles away may not be the most conventional decision, but it is a move that aligns with the team’s desire to increase their popularity on a global scale. It will help the Cubs establish a connection with the Irish diaspora in Chicago and beyond.

