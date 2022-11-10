The Chicago Cubs are entering free agency looking to make a splash and have met with agent Scott Boras to talk Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.

With free agency set to begin and the Cubs reportedly looking to spend, the team reps met with agent Scott Boras to discuss the possibility of signing either Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts.

As reported by Gordon Wittenmyer, the Cubs had started discussing signing one of the two shortstops, “a lot of the Cubs’ roster needs this winter go through agent Scott Boras and his latest star-studded stable of players — whether it’s premier shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, first baseman Josh Bell or even, just maybe, lefty starter Carlos Rodón.” writes Wittenmyer.

Carlos Correa, 28, had a solid year after signing a one year deal with the Minnesota Twins. Posting a slash line of .291/.66/.467 with 22 homers and 67 runs batted in. After signing a one year deal last offseason, it is believed that Correa will be looking a big multi-year deal.

Scott Boras on Carlos Correa: "You're the Dior of defense. The Hermes of hitting. The Louis IV of leadership. The Prada of the postseason. It's a one-stop-shop for a championship designer." pic.twitter.com/Bm8ijCdmu7 — SNY (@SNYtv) November 9, 2022

As Xander Bogaerts, 30, a four time All-Star, four time Silver Slugger and top five MVP finisher in 2019, is entering free agency for the first time in his career after spending nine seasons in Boston. Being named to another all-star game in 2022, Bogaerts finished the year with a slash line of .307/.377/.456, with 15 homers and 73 runs batted in.

It looks like Xander Bogaerts will get a chance to test free agency. According to @alexspeier, an 11th-hour extension for Xander Bogaerts is “unlikely” as of last week. pic.twitter.com/cMWZyzprGZ — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) November 3, 2022

Having already met with two of the ‘big four’ shortstops available this offseason, the other two being Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson, the Cubs are starting to build up steam as a destination for free agents. Expect to have a lot of buzz and rumors flowing around the team this season, if everything goes the way they have been predicting, the Cubs very well may be in contention again.

“I think the Cubs are ready to begin the truest form of their rebuilding process at the major league level,” said Boras, who would not discuss specifics about talks with any teams. “I think they feel that their minor-league system is in a place now where they need multiple major leaguers to allow for them to build that platform for their success.”

