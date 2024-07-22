Cubs ride Imanaga’s career-best 10 strikeouts to beat Diamondbacks

Behind the pitching of Japan’s Shota Imanaga, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks two runs to one in ten innings on Sunday at Wrigley Field. It was a game that was defined in a strange way.

Shota Imanaga, the Cubs’ ace and All-Star pitcher, dominated on the mound Sunday, recording a career-best 10 strikeouts and allowing just two hits in seven innings, including a home run by Eugenio Suarez.

“He always keeps his cool, is consistent and makes a very good game,” said Imanaga’s teammate Seiya Suzuki through an interpreter. “In some games we couldn’t connect in those situations, but today he pitched great.”

Imanaga started the game in style, striking out of the first three batters in-a-row. He didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, when Randal Grichuk singled with two outs. In the fifth inning, Imanaga got his eighth strikeout on a low splitter that fooled Arizona’s Jose Herrera, who swung so hard his bat went down the third-base line.

“During spring training, I talked to Dansby (Swanson), (Craig) Counsell and (Justin) Steele about how to deal with pressure,” Imanaga said through translator Edwin Stanberry. “I didn’t really feel any pressure today, and I think talking to my teammates and my coaches helped me.”

Suarez broke the tie in the seventh inning, launching a home run over the left-field wall on a 2-1 count.

In all, Cub’s Shota Imanaga pitched seven shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and one run (which was cleanup on Suarez’s aforementioned home run). He used 90 pitches in his work, 63 of which were strikes, for a 70% strike rate. In addition to the ten strikeouts, he gave up only one base on balls and faced 25 batters. His ERA dropped to 2.86.

Cubs beat Diamondbacks on a base on balls

Nico Hoerner was the hero for the Chicago Cubs in a 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the ninth inning. He then drew a bases-loaded walk in the tenth to drive in the winning run.

The Cubs had managed just one hit until the ninth inning, when Hoerner sparked an epic comeback.

“I don’t usually change my hitting strategy in the last few games of the season, but I do have confidence that if I get on base, our best hitters are behind me,” Hoerner commented. “Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki have been very consistent, so I trust them, and I knew they had a great chance to win the game.”

Next up for the Cubs

Starting Monday, the Chicago Cubs begin a three-game home series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The first of those games is scheduled to start at 8:05 p.m. ET. Right-handed pitcher Javier Assad (4-3, 3.27) is scheduled to start for the Cubs.

