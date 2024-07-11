Cubs’ Shota Imanaga paves way for 4-0 win over Baltimore

In a stellar pitching matchup, Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs got the better of Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles. Meanwhile, Christopher Morel hit a home run to help Chicago beat Baltimore 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Imanaga (8-2) gave up six hits in six episodes, fanned six batters and walked one. On the other side, the Orioles left nine runners on base without being able to score against the Japanese left-handed pitcher.

Shota Imanaga , who is the first Cubs rookie to be called up to an All-Star Game since Kris Bryant in 2015 and the Cubs’ first Japanese-born player to be called up to the team since Kosuke Fukudome in 2018, will face his first Midseason Classic next week at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In addition, Shota Imanaga coined his fourth six or more innings start without allowing a run. Imanaga has the most such starts in the National League. In this opportunity he used 100 pitches with 69 strikes with six strikeouts and one base on balls.

Corbin Burnes (9-4) allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings, gave up no walks and retired five by strikeout. Burnes will travel to Texas next week for his fourth career All-Star Game and his first with the Orioles.

The Cubs , who came into town with a 3-10-1 record in road series, have a chance to complete a three-game sweep of the American League East-leading Orioles on Thursday night.

Morel gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his 16th home run of the season. The next two batters singled before Nico Hoerner delivered a go-ahead single. Michael Busch led off the fifth with a double and scored on Seiya Suzuki’s single for a 3-0 lead.

Baltimore had runners on second and third with one out in the sixth, but Imanaga finished off his impressive outing by striking out Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo. After a 19-minute rain delay in the bottom of the seventh, Luke Little fanned Adley Rutschman with two runners on and Porter Hodge retired Ryan Mountcastle, who had a three-hit game.

The bad news for the Cubs

Right fielder Cody Bellinger left the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch. Bellinger initially went to first base, but manager Craig Counsell and one of the team’s trainers paid him a visit.

Although Bellinger remained at first base for the remainder of the half inning, he was replaced in right field by Miles Mastrobuoni before the bottom of the seventh inning. Bellinger’s diagnosis is unknown at this time.

However, the injury could impact his status as a potential trade candidate, as the Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees have all been mentioned as potential suitors.

What’s coming up

This Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Justin Steele (1-3, 2.95 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs. Steele is coming off his first career complete game, a two-hit shutout of the Los Angeles Angels. Albert Suarez (5-2, 2.48) will be the starting pitcher for Baltimore.

