Houston Texans DE mic dropped Chicago Bears offensive line

Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter buried the Chicago Bears offensive line when talking to the media after his new team earned a 19-13 victory at NRG Stadium on Sunday night. His bite was worse than his bark, as he recorded 1.5 sacks and 2 tackles for loss against the Bears.

The Houston Texans defensive line was a problem on Sunday night

Hunter and the defense crushed the Bears offense. They limited the Bears to 71 yards on 22 carries. More critically, they sacked Caleb Williams seven times for 40 yards. They hit Williams 11 times and earned 36 pressures.

Hunter was a longtime nemesis of the Bears, as he played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2023. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Hunter said the Texans had a few advantages over the Bears coming into Week 2.

For one, the Texans played the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The Texans had to defend Anthony Richardson, a mobile quarterback. Hunter said the Texans were ready for Williams to scramble on Sunday night after preparing for and playing Richardson last week.

Danielle Hunter knew the Chicago Bears’ tendencies

Hunter then took a shot at four of the Bears starting offensive linemen. He said the offensive linemen that were on the Bears from the 2023 season have the same “tendencies” as when he used to invade Chicago’s backfield while wearing a purple uniform.

“If you dissect the O-line, the quarterback can’t really do anything. One way to affect the quarterback is by beating the O-line and we did a pretty good job as a defense. I played them last year. Feel like some of the players that are still there, they still have the same tendencies. Just passed it on to my teammates. Might help them rush better. Maybe it did.”

The offensive line must be fixed

General manager Ryan Poles was proud of the offensive line he built for this season. He should reconsider how he feels about the unit after another disappointing performance in Week 2. To be fair, the Bears played one of the best interior defensive line units in Week 1. Stopping Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. in Week 2 isn’t an easy challenge either.

Still, the Texans interior defensive line caused problems for the Bears. The complete inability to run the ball or protect the quarterback in Week 2 appears to be from systemic issues that won’t be going away anytime soon.

Offensive line coach Chris Morgan will have his hands full trying to get his unit to be passable for the rest of the season. This is his third season in Chicago, and he might not get a fourth if the offensive line continues to play as badly as they have in the first two weeks.

Frankly, it’s embarrassing Morgan and the offensive line haven’t corrected poor tendencies from a season ago.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE