Why would the Bears be in a rush to extend Darnell Mooney?

Darnell Mooney has been a massive disappointment this season. Other than a few highlight reel catches, Mooney hasn’t consistently made the routine plays. As a result, he has begun to play his way out of favor with Bears fans and hopefully the front office.

And yet, rumors emerged that the Chicago Bears are in a rush to extend Darnell Mooney. My question is why? Mooney hasn’t been consistent at all this season. His production is up thanks to a few deep receptions, but he hasn’t gotten open consistently for his franchise QB.

Mooney has regressed significantly and if the Bears are in a hurry to extend him it may be a sign that Ryan Poles isn’t in charge of the football decisions up at Halas Hall. Under what circumstances has Mooney earned a rumored $ 18.5-million-a-year contract extension?

It would seem that there is a possibility that George McCaskey is in charge of football decisions if the rumors are true. What other possible explanation could there be for such an absurd rumor?

If Mooney wants to be considered a number one wide receiver, then he needs to not bobble the game-winning touchdown against the Commanders as he did. Darnell Mooney also dropped another key pass and then tried to look like he cared enough about his failure to stay after the game and work out on the jugs machine catching extra balls after the game.

The jugs machine spectacle is laughable at its core because no one is covering you when you’re using the jugs machine and you’re not running full speed when the ball is coming at you. Making it even more befuddling the ball is coming at you at the same spot at the same speed every single. You don’t have to make any adjustments to the ball with the jugs machine, it’s the most simple and predictable machine anyone can practice on in the NFL.

Yet somehow that work on the jugs machine earned city-wide praise from Bears beat reporters. The clear truth is being hidden from view, Darnell Mooney is at best a number two receiver on his best day and as such should not be extended for his work ethic, his leadership, or his try-hard attitude.

Football is about production and Mooney has failed to produce this season in not only the most important moments but also in the most routine moments of being an NFL wide receiver. What is clear is the Bears should be in absolutely no rush to extend Mooney after this season. Any movement towards extending Mooney should be met with intense criticism of Poles, and speculation would be grounded in the thought of whether or not Poles is actually in charge of football decisions.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE