Per Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Chicago Bears traded with the Seattle Seahawks for linebacker and pass rusher Darrell Taylor. The Bears are sending the Seahawks a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Taylor.

The Bears came into training camp knowing they needed to add pass-rushing help to complement Montez Sweat. Last week, the Bears attempted to trade with the New England Patriots for defensive end Matthew Judon.

Darrell Taylor has starting experience for the Seahawks

Taylor has appeared in 49 games and started in 13. He missed his rookie year due to an injury.

He’s recorded 91 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss in his NFL career. The six-foot-four, 255-pound athlete played is listed as a linebacker. He played Edge for the Seahawks. The 27-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Per Pro Football Focus, Taylor earned a 50.9 overall grade for his play last season. He’s graded much better as a pass rusher than a run defender. He’s caused 90 pressures and 52 hurries in 905 pass-blocking attempts. He’s made 57 stops.

Taylor did not appear to be doing well in transitioning to new head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense. He was considered a cut candidate for next week.

The Chicago Bears have more work to do on the defensive line

Taylor will give the Bears depth at defensive end. The Bears have more work to do on the defensive line before Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Thursday night that the team needed to add help at defensive tackle.

