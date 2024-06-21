Trending
Bears

REPORT: Former Chicago Bears RB dead at 55 from cancer

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago Bears running back, Darren Lewis, died at the age of 55 from cancer, per an announcement from Texas A&M. The former Aggies running back holds the Texas A&M all-time leading-rusher record with 5,012 yards.

Former Texas A&M star died of cancer

NCAA Football: New Mexico at Texas A&M
Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Per Texas A&M’s website, Lewis was one of the top running backs in the country when he signed with the Aggies:

 

Lewis came out of Carter High School in Dallas in 1986 and was considered one of the top prep running backs in the country along with Randy Simmons and Emmitt Smith. Aggie head coach Jackie Sherrill signed Lewis and Simmons.

Lewis, nicknamed Tank, lettered for the Aggies in 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990 and was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.

In 1987, Lewis rushed for 668 yards (5.3 avg) and scored eight rushing touchdowns and was named the Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year by The Associated Press. He burst out with an 80-yard touchdown scamper against TCU.

The Chicago Bears drafted Darren Lewis in 1991

NFL: Chicago Bears Tory Taylor
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears drafted Lewis in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. Lewis could have gone earlier in the draft, but he tested positive for cocaine at the NFL scouting combine. He played three seasons for the Bears. Lewis recorded 431 yards rushing for four touchdowns during his three years in the NFL.

The Bears released Lewis following his arrest for alleged battery. Lewis struggled with an cocaine addiction after his NFL career. In 2014, Lewis was sentenced to 27 years in prison related to armed robberies in the North Texas area.

Tory Taylor Chicago Bears rookie minicamp
May 10, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor during Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit:© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

