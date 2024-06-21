REPORT: Former Chicago Bears RB dead at 55 from cancer

Former Chicago Bears running back, Darren Lewis, died at the age of 55 from cancer, per an announcement from Texas A&M. The former Aggies running back holds the Texas A&M all-time leading-rusher record with 5,012 yards.

Former Texas A&M star died of cancer

Per Texas A&M’s website, Lewis was one of the top running backs in the country when he signed with the Aggies:

Lewis came out of Carter High School in Dallas in 1986 and was considered one of the top prep running backs in the country along with Randy Simmons and Emmitt Smith. Aggie head coach Jackie Sherrill signed Lewis and Simmons. Lewis, nicknamed Tank, lettered for the Aggies in 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990 and was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998. In 1987, Lewis rushed for 668 yards (5.3 avg) and scored eight rushing touchdowns and was named the Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year by The Associated Press. He burst out with an 80-yard touchdown scamper against TCU.

The Chicago Bears drafted Darren Lewis in 1991

The Bears drafted Lewis in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. Lewis could have gone earlier in the draft, but he tested positive for cocaine at the NFL scouting combine. He played three seasons for the Bears. Lewis recorded 431 yards rushing for four touchdowns during his three years in the NFL.

The Bears released Lewis following his arrest for alleged battery. Lewis struggled with an cocaine addiction after his NFL career. In 2014, Lewis was sentenced to 27 years in prison related to armed robberies in the North Texas area.

Related: Tory Taylor’s former coach talks about punter’s adjustment to NFL

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE