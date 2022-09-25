Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is in the market for a new deal

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. Being that he is a running back, it is unlikely that the Chicago Bears will opt to use a franchise tag on Montgomery. This puts the ball in Montgomery’s court. In order to achieve a massive payday at the end of the season, David Montgomery has to have a solid 2022 campaign.

What could David Montgomery’s stats look like in 2022

So far entering week 3, David Montgomery is off to a good start. He currently has 148 rushing yards on 32 attempts while averaging 4.65 yards per carry. Montgomery also has 5 receptions for 38 yards totaling his yard total at 186 yards. If Montgomery stays on this pace he should finish the year with 1500+ yards on the ground which would be by far the best season in his career. This would give Montgomery the upper hand in terms of a new contract heading into the offseason.

Aaron Jones paints a picture of David Montgomery’s new deal

The Green Bay Packers signed pro bowl running back Aaron Jones to a new deal in March of last year. Jones’s new deal is a 4-year extension worth up to $48 million dollars. The deal averages out to $12 million a year which is the low end of what most top running backs are paid. Jones signed this deal after a season in which he totaled 1,459 yards on the ground to go along with 11 touchdowns. Bengals running back Joe Mixon also signed a deal worth about $12 million a year after two seasons in which he averaged over 1,400 yards on the ground.

Could Montgomery command more than $12 million a year?

David Montgomery could perhaps earn more than $12 million a year if he starts scoring TD’s in a rapid pace. Otherwise all signs point toward his new deal being $12 million a year which is a great payday for David Montgomery after carrying the bulk of the Bears offense for four seasons. In terms of affordability this is definitely attainable for Chicago due to the fact that they are predicted to have the most cap space entering the offseason.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE