David Montgomery earns the respect of his peers by being voted #98 overall among the Top-100 NFL players for the first time in his career.

David Montgomery is a poor man’s Walter Payton. He’s not as talented as Walter Payton, but he is every bit as hard working as Payton was. Montgomery finally earned the respect he deserves from the NFL for the running back he is. For the first time in his career Montgomery earns the respect of his peers by being voted #98 overall in the NFL’s top-100 overall players.

"He can make you miss and he can run you over."@MontgomerDavid is a problem 💯 pic.twitter.com/MLzmxDoJW2 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 15, 2022

Montgomery is a do it all running back who seems to do everything right as a player. He can run you over, he’ll break arm tackles, and he’ll make you miss. His consistently among the top running backs in the league for missed and broken tackles. He may not be the fastest running back in the league, but he is a guy who leads by example and is absolutely the type of heart you want on your team.

After grinding his way through three tough seasons with the Chicago Bears, David Montgomery has absolutely earned this honor from his peers. After David Montgomery admitted he was dealing with some mental health struggles early in his career and with a new baby on the way, hopefully this honor will hit home for the level of respect he has earned from other players throughout the league.

Montgomery is the second Bears running back to make their debut in the countdown behind Matt Forte.

