Report: Chicago Bears might have caught massive break before Week 1 game

The Chicago Bears’ odds of beating the Tennessee Titans in their Week 1 contest in September became a little easier after unfortunate news came out of training camp on Thursday. There is a lot of hype around the matchup, with Caleb Williams set to make his first regular-season start against the Titans.

The Titans and Bears come into the game with similar roster situations. Like the Bears, the Titans have a young quarterback in his second year, Will Levis, throwing to an improved receiving corps after the additions of Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley this offseason. The Titans also have a stacked defense.

DeAndre Hopkins has an injury

Per Titans’ insider Paul Kuharsky, star receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury in practice this week. He will miss 4-6 weeks and will likely miss the Titans’ Week 1 game against the Bears. Per Adam Schefter with ESPN, the “best case scenario” is that Hopkins will be back in time to play the Bears. Even if he plays in the game, he likely won’t be 100 percent.

The Chicago Bears should be up to the challenge in Week 1

The Bears’ defense has won most of their 11-on-11 sessions against the first-team offense, including wide receivers Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen. The defense would be up to the challenge of playing the Titans’ formidable receiver corps.

Hopefully, Hopkins will complete a full recovery as soon as possible and return in time to play the Bears in Week 1. But it looks like the Bears will catch a break against the Titans in Week 1.

