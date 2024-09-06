REPORT: Tennessee Titans’ WR DeAndre Hopkins tore MCL; might not play Chicago Bears

In early August, reports came out that Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury that would keep him out for 4-6 weeks. It was unclear if the star receiver would be available for the Titans’ Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears.

We now know what injury Hopkins is dealing with.

Hopkins missed practice during August as he recovered from the knee injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant.

DeAndre Hopkins tore his MCL

According to a report by Paul Kuharsky, Hopkins said he tore his MCL during training camp, and it will be a while before he’s fully healed.

“I had the MCL tear maybe four and a half, five weeks ago so the thing about those is it takes a whole year for them to heal,” he said. “Obviously it’s pain at that point.”

Hopkins opted not to undergo surgery to repair the torn MCL before the season, as he would have to miss two to three months to recover from surgery. He had surgery for an MCL tear he suffered during the 2021 season that caused him to miss the Arizona Cardinals’ playoff appearance.

Hopkins might not be able to play the Chicago Bears

Hopkins said he thinks he can play the Bears in Week 1, but given the nature of his injury, it’s a fluid situation.

“Right now the way I feel, hopefully I can get out there Sunday and perform,” [Hopkins] said.

Even if Hopkins can play, the knee pain could cause the 32-year-old to be less effective as a route runner.

Hopkins was the Titans’ No. 1 target last season. He recorded 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans have an upgraded WR room

Should Hopkins be unavailable to play the Bears, Chicago’s secondary would still have their hands full against a talented pass-catching team.

The Titans upgraded their wide receiver roster this offseason. They signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE