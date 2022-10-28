DeMar DeRozan reaches a unique milestone Friday night in San Antonio

Chicago Bulls Guard DeMar DeRozan reached 20,000 career points Friday night against his old team, the San Antonio Spurs, in typical DeRozan fashion.

He becomes the 50th player in NBA history to reach the achievement.

Congratulations to DeMar DeRozan on scoring 20,000 career points in the NBA 👏 pic.twitter.com/ligImEnM4A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

After hitting the mid-range jump shot, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called a timeout, leading to congratulations and cheers from his current and former teammates and the fans in attendance.

Congrats DeMar!

