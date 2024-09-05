Chicago Bears have a new injury on the defensive line to worry about

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears placed starting defensive lineman Montez Sweat on the injury report with a toe injury. He and fellow defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) were limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bears added another defensive lineman to the injury report on Thursday.

OL Ryan Bates was a full participant on Thursday

The Bears had six players on Wednesday’s injury report. All were limited participants in practice. Per a statement by the Bears PR on Thursday, offensive lineman Ryan Bates was back to practice as a full participant.

Marcedes Lewis missed Thursday’s practice as he took a veteran’s day off.

The Chicago Bears added DeMarcus Walker to the injury report

The Bears added starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker to the injury report. (Walker is set to play against his former team, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.) He has a groin injury and was a limited participant in practice.

Walker’s injury causes another complication for a defensive line that came into the regular season with depth issues at the edge and on the interior. Walker can play defensive end or be moved inside, so an injury to Walker could hurt the Bears; flexibility up front.

Given the depth issues on the defensive line, it’s never a good sign that both starters at defensive end are battling injury to the extent that they are limited in practice. Even if they can play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sweat or Walker might not be at 100 percent for gameday.

The Bears will release their final injury report of the week on Friday.

