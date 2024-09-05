Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears have a new injury on the defensive line to worry about

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears DeMarcus Walker
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears placed starting defensive lineman Montez Sweat on the injury report with a toe injury. He and fellow defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) were limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bears added another defensive lineman to the injury report on Thursday.

OL Ryan Bates was a full participant on Thursday

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) stretches prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Bears had six players on Wednesday’s injury report. All were limited participants in practice. Per a statement by the Bears PR on Thursday, offensive lineman Ryan Bates was back to practice as a full participant.

Marcedes Lewis missed Thursday’s practice as he took a veteran’s day off.

The Chicago Bears added DeMarcus Walker to the injury report

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) during the game during the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-Imagn Images

 

The Bears added starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker to the injury report. (Walker is set to play against his former team, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.) He has a groin injury and was a limited participant in practice.

Walker’s injury causes another complication for a defensive line that came into the regular season with depth issues at the edge and on the interior. Walker can play defensive end or be moved inside, so an injury to Walker could hurt the Bears; flexibility up front.

Given the depth issues on the defensive line, it’s never a good sign that both starters at defensive end are battling injury to the extent that they are limited in practice. Even if they can play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sweat or Walker might not be at 100 percent for gameday.

The Bears will release their final injury report of the week on Friday.

NFL: Chicago Bears Tory Taylor
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

 

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply