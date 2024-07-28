BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign running back, Tory Talyor gets International exemption

The Chicago Bears had a few interesting notes pop up on the league’s transaction wire Sunday afternoon. The Bears signed a former Cleveland Browns running back to the roster. They also learned their rookie punter won’t count against their roster limit in a loophole general manager Ryan Poles found a way to take advantage of.

The Chicago Bears signed a running back

Per the transaction wire, the Bears signed running back Demetric Felton. The Browns drafted Felton in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the 2023 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The 26-year-old has appeared in 24 games and started in three games. He’s ran eight times for 20 yards.

The Browns used Felton as a receiving back. He caught 20 passes for 189 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The Bears get an exemption for Tory Taylor

The surprise on the transaction wire came about punter Tory Taylor. The Bears fourth-round pick was born in Melbourne, Australia. The league is giving the Bears an intentional roster exemption for Taylor, meaning he will not account against the Bears training camp roster.

The rule is intended to help increase the number of foreign players in the NFL. Typically, the program allows teams to develop foreign talent that wouldn’t otherwise make a 90-man offseason roster or practice squad during the season.

For More Football News:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in college and NFL news, click here!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE