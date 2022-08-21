Former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman is planning a trip to Russia to support Brittany Griner’s release.

The most interesting man in the world, Dennis Rodman, is reportedly heading to Russia in hopes of aiding the release of WBNA star Brittany Griner. She was detained by Russian authorities on February 17th for carrying hashish oil through airport security.

Brittany Griner was sentenced to 9 years in jail on August 4th. Since her detainment, there have been ongoing efforts by the United States government to negotiate her release. Dennis Rodman told NBC News that he’s planning to head to Russia this week to help negotiate Griner’s release.

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman says he plans to visit Russia to seek the release of Brittney Griner. "I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Rodman told @NBCNews at a restaurant in D.C. "I'm trying to go this week."https://t.co/jKKNNM16Eh — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2022

Dennis Rodman seemingly has a knack for diplomacy. His trips to North Korea to visit Kim Jung-Un have been well-documented. Jonathan Allen with NBC News pointed out that Rodman credited himself with helping secure the release of American Kenneth Bae from North Korea.

Whether or not Rodman will be able to influence any negotiations has yet to be seen. His track record of being one of the most unpredictable people on the planet certainly bodes well for Brittany Griner. If his NBA career is any indication, you would definitely rather him on your team than the other way around.

